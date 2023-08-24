Meri Brown ‘definitely open’ to dating again, but what about another plural marriage? Here’s what she said

Meri Brown is ready to hit the dating scene amid her split from Kody Brown, but how does the Sister Wives star feel about sharing a man with other women again?

Meri shared her ex-husband of 33 years, Kody, with her former sister wives, Christine, Janelle, and Robyn Brown.

These days, Meri is living life on her own terms after terminating her and Kody’s marriage.

Several months after announcing their split, Meri admitted that she’s ready to enter the next chapter in her life and begin dating again.

Whether or not that would be a monogamous or a polygamous relationship remains to be seen, but Meri has some solid opinions about polygamy as a newly single woman.

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, the 52-year-old reality TV star dished on her future since splitting from Kody earlier this year.

Meri Brown is ‘definitely open’ to dating again but ‘probably not’ another polygamous marriage

When asked if she’s interested in dating again, Meri admitted that it’s something she’s ready to start thinking about again.

“I definitely am open to it,” Meri revealed. “You know, I’ve lived many years, as you know, a very strong, independent, solo person.”

Admittedly, Meri wants someone to share the rest of her life with, adding, “I don’t want to live the rest of my life solo.”

But what type of relationship is Meri interested in? When it comes to another plural one, it doesn’t seem that she’s interested.

“Probably not gonna go with another plural marriage,” she divulged. “I mean, I had – I have – a great family, but it’s probably not gonna go that direction for me.”

Meri is still grappling with the unknowns in her future, but she says that everything that’s meant for her “will come to [her] at the time they’re meant to.”

With that mindset, Meri admits that she’s open to whatever her future may hold.

“I don’t know what’s gonna happen tomorrow,” she added.

While Meri sorts out her next steps, she says it’s “really just about keeping all the doors open and saying ‘yes.'”

The TLC star got tongues wagging about her romantic life when she recently uploaded a selfie of herself and a mystery man.

Meri didn’t respond to the chatter online, but in the comments of another recent Instagram post, she revealed that she was not dating anyone at the time.

Meri’s former sister wife Janelle Brown is open to plural marriage again

Meri’s former sister wives, Christine and Janelle, have followed different paths since their splits from Kody. While Christine is engaged to David Woolley, Janelle is taking some time to herself before she entertains another romantic relationship.

Shockingly, Janelle admitted during a recent interview that when she is ready to reenter the dating pool, she would consider another plural marriage.

Janelle revealed that she valued the “freedom and the independence” that polygamy offered her, calling it a “good fit” for herself.

However, Janelle hinted that perhaps Kody was the reason she left their plural marriage and not necessarily the idea of polygamy.

“But, so I’m open to plural marriage, but I don’t know if there’s really a lot of men who can actually pull it off,” Janelle confessed.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.