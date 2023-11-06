Meri Brown contemplates terminating her marriage to Kody: ‘Screw him, he’s not worth it’

This season on Sister Wives, Meri Brown is rethinking her marriage to Kody Brown.

Although we know that off-screen, the two have split, the events leading up to their divorce are currently playing out in Season 18 of Sister Wives.

Meri is beginning to be more vocal about Kody’s lack of effort when it comes to repairing their marriage.

Kody is continually making more excuses not to spend time with Meri and instead is spending all of his time with his favorite wife, Robyn Brown.

During Sunday’s episode, Meri questioned whether she should continue to stick around in Flagstaff and wait for Kody to come to his senses.

“I don’t know if I’m going to stick around and just keep living life in this family that, like, I have been doing for quite a few years,” Meri confessed.

“I could do that, or I could completely terminate it,” Meri added.

Meri noted that her other option was to keep holding on to hope, although Kody has made it crystal clear that there’s no point in being optimistic about reconciling their relationship.

Sister Wives confession: Meri Brown says Kody Brown ‘isn’t worth’ sticking around

Admittedly, Meri was still torn about what to do, but her inclination was that she should finally call it quits due to Kody’s lack of interest in having a relationship with her.

“Screw him. He’s not worth it,” Meri said of her husband of 33 years.

Meri did eventually end up terminating her and Kody’s marriage, making the public announcement on Instagram earlier this year.

Meri became the third of Kody’s wives to kick him to the curb, following Christine and Janelle Brown’s announcements.

Years before Meri made the decision to end her marriage to Kody, she remained hopeful they would iron out their differences and become a romantic couple once again.

Meri finally pulled the plug on her and Kody’s marriage in 2023

But a lot can change with time. In fact, just three years ago, Meri was singing Kody’s praises, deadset on staying with the man she shared with three other women.

In an Instagram post dated December 2020, Meri uploaded a selfie of herself and Kody and reminded her followers that she was dedicated to their marriage despite the ups and downs they’d faced.

“But here’s my truth. I love him. I love my family. I’m committed. I have 30 years in this,” Meri wrote in her caption.

“I’m here. I’m committed. I’m not going anywhere. Don’t get your hopes up on that.”

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.