Meri Brown clears the air about her sexuality after Sister Wives fans question it

Sister Wives star Meri Brown is setting the record straight concerning her sexuality.

Every Friday night, Meri records her signature Fridays with Friends videos on social media along with her BFF, Jenn Sullivan.

Meri’s videos typically include lighthearted chitchat between herself and Jenn as they answer questions from fans and talk about what’s going on in their lives.

During her latest Fridays with Friends, Meri addressed a recurring elephant in the room: her sexuality.

Meri danced around the topic briefly before diving right into it during her “20 Questions episode.”

“Listen, I’ve got people wondering what I may or may not want to say. I, you know, I’m just gonna do it. I am straight,” Meri told her followers with a laugh.

Meri Brown to Sister Wives fans: ‘I am straight’

“You heard it here first,” Jenn jokingly added. Jenn also said that she recently encountered someone who told her they read an article stating that she and Meri were “together.”

“Like, listen… it does not matter who I take a picture with and post it. I’m either dating this guy or dating this girl because people can’t seem to think that I can be friends, completely platonic friends, with females or males,” Meri continued. “It doesn’t matter. Weird, right?”

Meri explained to her followers why she chose to disclose the information. According to her, whether she will come out or not is a “common topic of conversation.”

“I’m coming out… as being straight,” Meri added. “So, there you go.”

Meri is ‘committed to self-love’ following her split from Kody Brown

In addition to setting the record straight concerning her sexuality, Meri recently hinted at her relationship status. Earlier this month, Meri shared a quote in her Instagram Story that read, “Relationship status: Committed to inner peace, growth, self love and gratitude.”

Meri’s clarification comes one month after she publicly terminated her marriage to her ex-husband, Kody Brown. Meri and Kody were married in 1990 and welcomed three sister wives into their polygamous union over the years before their split.

Janelle and Kody spiritually wed in 1993, followed by Christine and Kody in 1994, and Robyn and Kody in 2010. Meri made the ultimate sister wife sacrifice in 2014 when she legally divorced Kody to allow him to legally wed Robyn so that he could adopt her three children from her previous marriage.

These days, Kody and Robyn are the only two spouses left in their once-polygamous union. There has been speculation that they want to add another wife to their marriage after they were recently spotted with a mystery woman in Las Vegas.

Christine has since moved back to Utah and found the “love of her life” in David Woolley, while Janelle and Meri live their newly-single lives in Flagstaff, near Kody and Robyn.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.