Meri Brown accused of using weight-loss drug and getting plastic surgery: ‘She has Ozempic face’

Meri Brown is looking slimmer than ever, and Sister Wives fans think it’s due to some medical and cosmetic interventions.

The TLC star recently recorded an Instagram Reel to promote Season 19 of Sister Wives, and her appearance shocked fans.

A Sister Wives viewer uploaded a screenshot from Meri’s recording on Reddit, showcasing her slim new physique.

In the photo, Meri sported a bright new hair color as she filmed from her bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, in Parowan, Utah.

The 53-year-old wore a button-down top and black pants in the recording, showing off her recent weight loss.

The caption of the Reddit post read, “Meri lost a few lbs.”

Sister Wives viewers took notice of Meri’s drastically changed appearance and swarmed the comments.

Many Redditors felt that Meri’s new-and-improved appearance resulted from weight-loss medication and going under the knife for some cosmetic tweaking.

Sister Wives viewers are convinced Meri Brown is using weight-loss drugs and cosmetic interventions

“Divorce, Ozempic and maybe a trip to Turkey,” wrote one Sister Wives fan, implying that Meri has dropped weight after leaving Kody and is using the popular diabetes medication and possibly flew overseas to have some work done.

Another commenter pointed out that it appeared like Meri had “something” in her cheeks, hinting at filler injections.

“Yeah those look like bad injections,” wrote u/princess20202020. “She also has botox.”

Others wrote that Meri appeared to have “Ozempic face” in the photo, with some surmising she underwent plastic surgery and had Botox injections.

“Yes she has the Ozempic face,” another Sister Wives viewer declared.

“One million percent the O face,” added u/Nurse5736.

u/PorQuesoWhat wrote that Meri used “filters to high hell” in the shot and accused her of using Ozempic and Botox and even getting new teeth.

“Total glow up,” they wrote, “Good for her but I hope she stops here and doesn’t end up butchering herself.”

Meri has a new outlook on life since leaving Kody Brown

Meri hasn’t mentioned how she has achieved her post-Kody-divorce glow-up, but she certainly looks happier and healthier now that she’s a single woman.

Many Sister Wives fans agree that the stress of her marriage to Kody contributed to her unhappiness.

Although Kody made it crystal clear that he wasn’t interested in a relationship with Meri for years, she continued to hold onto hope.

But in Season 18 of Sister Wives, Meri finally summoned the courage to bid farewell to Kody and say goodbye to sharing her husband with other women.

These days, Meri is focused on her professional life, recently launching her online community, Worthy Up.

She also closed down her 154-year-old B&B temporarily for some much-needed TLC and renovations.

While she takes some time to dive headfirst into her business endeavors, Meri continues to share positive messages with her fans and followers.

As Meri wrote in one of her most recent Instagram posts, “Embracing life and all its experiences is what makes life good!”

“Design your moment. You’re worth it!” she added.

Season 19 of Sister Wives premieres on Sunday, September 15, at 10/9c on TLC.