Meredith Marks ‘confused’ why Mary Cosby started feuding with her while filming RHOSLC Season 5

When Bravo dropped the official trailer for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 5, there were many surprises.

One of the biggest was the feud between Mary Cosby and Meredith Marks.

They’ve been friends ever since the series premiered in November 2020, so it was apparent that something huge must have happened to derail their friendship.

While Mary has had her differences with most of the cast, she had remained on good terms with Meredith.

Now that we know their friendship has imploded, Meredith is speaking out about her confusion about the whole thing.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“I, at this point, am very confused what the conflict between Mary and I was about,” the jewelry designer shared in an interview with Decider.

Meredith felt that Mary was “kind of coming” at her “out of nowhere for no real reason.”

Meredith feels used by Mary

Ultimately, Meredith felt “very used” because she was there for Mary during the years she wasn’t a cast member.

“I still invited her to all of my events, and I still included her and reached out and checked in and nobody else did,” the 52-year-old affirmed.

“So it just didn’t feel good because I still don’t know what the issue is,” Meredith added.

Based on Meredith’s sentiments on the matter, it certainly seems that the two former friends have yet to have a conversation about where things went wrong.

Mary was an original cast member of RHOSLC but departed after Season 2 when she didn’t attend the reunion.

It’s rare for a cast member to return after bailing on a reunion, but producers brought her back as a friend of The Housewives for Season 4 before she scored a promotion to a full-fledged cast member for Season 5.

It will be interesting to see how the drama plays out on-screen because the dynamic between Mary and Meredith is poised to be completely different this season.

Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Angie Katsanevas, and newcomer Bronwyn Newport round out the RHOSLC Season 5 cast.

Monica Garcia is no longer on the cast

The series was buoyed by Monica Garcia last season.

Viewers connected with her witty one-liners and tenacity in calling out her co-stars.

However, her time on the show concluded after being revealed to have played a part in a social media account that had been talking negatively about the cast for years.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 5 premieres Wednesday at 8/7c on Bravo. You can Stream Seasons 1-4 on Peacock.