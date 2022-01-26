Memphis Smith opens up to 90 Day Fiance fans about how stress ‘had my hair falling out’

Memphis Smith spoke out about hair loss she has been suffering from as a result of stress in her life. Pic credit: TLC

Memphis Smith shared a picture of her natural hair with 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans while she was getting her hair done at the salon and remarked that stress had caused her hair to fall out.

Since this season of Before the 90 Days has aired, Memphis has come under fire from 90 Day critics for a bevy of issues they see with her relationship and behavior on the show.

It’s possible that Memphis is correlating the stress from the show to her hair loss, or it may be a result of other factors in her life. Regardless, Memphis bravely shared what was going on with her and gave 90 Day fans a look at her natural hair.

Memphis Smith spoke out about hair loss that she has been suffering from

Memphis shared a picture of herself in a salon chair with her natural hair as the focal point. Her hair looked much different than what Before the 90 Days viewers are used to seeing since she didn’t have her long dyed locks.

As Memphis’ natural hair appeared short in the photo she explained what prompted her to cut her hair.

Memphis captioned her post, “The stress of life had my hair falling out (crying emoji) So…I had to do the big chop! “

The courageous post got over 2,000 likes and more than 200 comments mostly in praise.

Memphis Smith has been receiving a lot of negative attention from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days critics

The first day Memphis arrived at Hamza’s mother Hayet’s house in Tunisia she was given the rule not to sleep with Hamza before marriage and she and Hamza went against that pillar the first night.

Hayet found Hamza in Memphis’ bed the next morning and got very angry. Online, Before the 90 Days critics were saying that Memphis was disrespecting Hamza’s mom, culture, and values, by going against her house rules.

Memphis has also been accused of prioritizing sex in her relationship with Hamza and disregarding red flags and realistic expectations as a result.

During the last episode, Hamza even brought it up to Memphis that it seemed like she cared more about getting the marriage done than actually getting to know him in person.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.