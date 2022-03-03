Memphis Smith admits to 90 Day Fiance fan that she didn’t make the right decision

Memphis Smith divulged to 90 Day Fiance fans that she doesn’t think she made the right decision. Pic credit: TLC

Memphis Smith may have just given away sensitive information about the outcome of her relationship with Hamza Moknii based on her answer to a 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fan who commended her for making “smart decisions.”

In her response, Memphis did not agree that she made the right decision and instead said she wished she would have.

Since Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is not over yet, 90 Day Fiance fans will have to venture a guess at what Memphis means by not making the right decision.

It could have to do with any number of online rumors that may or may not be true, or it might have something to do with her behavior on the show.

Memphis Smith doesn’t think she made the right decision

In a recent post by Memphis, she interacted with a lot of her 90 Day Fiance fans and critics. Perhaps the most interesting response she gave had to do with her feelings on the choices Before the 90 Days viewers have seen her make or their outcome.

The fan who prompted a response from Memphis wrote, “Memphis, I have to tell you, every time you come on the show my hubby says ‘Good Girl, Good Girl’… He says that in regards to your ‘smart decisions’ you make to watch out for yourself and your kids. He doesn’t say that to anyone except our 19 year old daughter.”

To which Memphis responded, “Aww thank you! I wish I really would have made the right decision (sad face with tear emoji).”

Memphis’ mom Deborah has complicated her daughter’s situation by publically bashing Hamza on his posts where she called him an abuser. She has also picked fights with Memphis’ critics on Instagram.

What are the rumors about Memphis Smith and Hamza Moknii?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, viewers speculate that Memphis got pregnant from her time with Hamza in Tunisia based on her changed appearance in her interviews and social media.

The other rumor is that Hamza is actually in America now and that he and Memphis will be featured on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance. This position has been posted across social media by 90 Day viewers who think Hamza’s posts have been taken in America.

The show will progress, and Before the 90 Days fans will hear more during the Tell All and any upcoming news of future 90 Day premieres. With that in mind, viewers will get closer to the truth about what is really going on in Memphis and Hamza’s relationship.

