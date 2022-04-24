Melissa Reeves from The Challenge is ‘Missing Miami’ in stunning pink and tiger print bikinis

Melissa Reeves during The Challenge: Total Madness season. Pic credit: Paramount+

Former The Challenge finalist Melissa Reeves dazzled her fans and followers with a brand new set of bikini photos following her recent trip to the United States. Melissa also remarked that she was “Missing Miami” as she shared the photo series.

Last seen during Total Madness on MTV, Melissa made the trip to the United States with some family, including her daughter Vienna. She also took the opportunity to see several of her former Challenge castmates.

She partook in a steamy photoshoot with her castmates, including Tori Deal, Britni Thornton, and Natalie Negrotti. However, she also went on a fun boat excursion to celebrate Britni’s birthday with Natalie and castmate Jozea Flores.

Melissa shares more photos as she reminisces about Miami trip

Melissa Reeves, 29, showed off several images captured during her recent trip to Miami, Florida, where she’d reunited with multiple Challenge castmates. Melissa shows herself posing on a boat in Miami, wearing a bright pink bikini featuring a unique print in the first of her photos.

She’s soaking up the sun in the photo while holding what appears to be a challenging pose. Based on her picture, she’s kept herself in great shape following her time on MTV’s show and while raising her young daughter.

Several other photos are included in the series below from Melissa’s visit to the states, including one where she shows off a tiger-themed bikini while posing alongside Britni and two other models. Her third and fourth photos include Jozea Flores showing off his fit physique and the group Easter photo the women did together.

“Missing Miami ☀️ Had so much fun catching up with my challengers 😛 & meeting new friends 🥰 can’t wait to be reunited 💕,” Melissa wrote in her caption.

Castmates and fans react to Melissa’s IG share

With Melissa’s latest Instagram share, plenty of fans dropped by to give their thoughts on the bikini photos, with some of her castmates also reacting.

Britni, who celebrated her 31st birthday during Melissa’s visit, suggested she’s planning a visit to see Melissa overseas, possibly with Natalie. Melissa turns 30 this coming week, so she’ll likely have some serious celebrating ahead.

Tori Deal also told Melissa she needed to return ASAP, sending her several heart emojis with the request.

Jozea Flores, Melissa’s castmate on Final Reckoning, also seemed to love seeing her during the visit.

Fans also reacted to Melissa’s latest bikini photos, with one praising her eyes in the second photo as “amazing.”

Another fan said Melissa’s “next boyfriend” will be a lucky man. Based on speculation, Melissa may be looking at a certain co-star from The Challenge.

Rumors surfaced in the past week that Melissa could be training for a return to The Challenge for Season 38, and if Fessy’s involved, she just might be looking for a showmance with the three-time competitor. He was another castmate she met up with during her visit to the states, as they enjoyed dinner and drinks together.

It’s unknown if she’ll return for The Challenge, but filming should start within the next month or so, with fans hoping to see some former finalists and popular vets back on the show.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.