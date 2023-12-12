Melissa Gorga teases RHONJ Season 14, disses Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice frienship

Melissa Gorga teased The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 while also throwing shade at Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice.

The new season of RHONJ won’t hit Bravo airwaves for a while, but the other day, Melissa gave fans something to tide them over until the show is back.

It’s no secret that Jackie has ditched Melisa and Margaret Josephs for Teresa and Jennifer Aydin.

The timing comes after Jackie was demoted to a friend of during The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13.

Melissa opened up about Jackie’s little friend group switcheroo and filming Season 14 in a new way.

Remember, Melissa and her husband, Joe Gorga, no longer speak to Terresa and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, making filming a little challenging.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga teases Season 14

While attending iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball at New York City’s Madison Square Garden with Joe, Melissa hinted at what Season 14 filming was like for them amid the family feud.

“It’s not an easy navigation. Never was. I feel like it always just finds me the drama on this show,” Melissa shared with In Touch magazine.

Melissa admitted she just tries to stay true to herself, even if it means standing her ground and putting people on blast, something she will do next season.

The reality TV star also spoke with Extra at Jingle Ball to give more dirt on RHONJ Season 14.

“I mean, the next season is actually really, really good. It’s a great season,” she expressed. “It’s very different. I think you guys are all going to be in shock over how we’re able to conduct a whole season without speaking to each other. I think that’s pretty significant in itself.

Melissa Gorga disses RHONJ stars Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice’s friendship

The Gorgas couldn’t get off the red carpet without addressing the newfound friendship between Jackie and Teresa- at least Melissa, anyway.

Although Melissa spoke her mind, she kept her answer short and sweet.

“I think it’s very convenient for everyone, and God bless,” Melissa giggled.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans are unhappy with Jackie being pals with Teresa. Jackie has been accused of selling her soul after she was at a holiday party with Teresa and Jennifer.

Speaking of Jackie, she just launched a podcast with Jenn Fessler, who appears to be not taking sides in the cast friendship divide despite being close with Margaret.

Melissa Gorga keeps doing her own thing as she gears up for the highly anticipated RHONJ Season 14.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.