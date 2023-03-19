Melissa Gorga got the best surprise over the weekend as her girlfriends threw her an early birthday brunch.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her closest friends partied up a storm on St. Patrick’s Day, which served as the perfect cover for the birthday surprise.

Melissa’s BFFs Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider played a part in planning the fancy shindig held at DeNova — a modern European restaurant in NJ.

RHONJ newbies Jenn Fessler and Rachel Fuda were also in attendance. Some of the women were clad in green in honor of the popular Irish holiday, but the birthday girl had a different color scheme in mind.

The envy by MG founder opted for a stylish piece from her store — a beige corset-style top with delicate straps and a cutout detail in the front.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She paired that with distressed blue jeans and a pair of nude booties and accessorized with a layered gold necklace.

Melissa snapped photos with the group and posted in her caption that she was surprised by the sweet gesture.

“My girlfriends surprised me with the perfect early birthday lunch💕🍀 Nothing like a great girlfriend! Missing a few… 🥹 #aries #rhonj,” she noted on Instagram.

RHONJ stars turn up for Melissa Gorgas’s surprise birthday celebration

Also front and center in the photo were Margaret Josephs, clad in a shimmery green skirt, and Rachel Fuda in a green plaid minidress and boots.

Jen Fessler was chic in a green blazer, just Jackie was twinning with Melissa in a beige silk top, blue jeans, and beige boots.

Another familiar face at the event was Melissa’s husband, Joe Gorga, who wasn’t included in the group photo.

Melissa posted an Instagram Story with her husband after they snapped a cute photo inside the packed venue.

The couple leaned in close and smiled for the snap, while the mom of three added the photo of a leprechaun to show they were celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.

Joe and Melissa Gorga on St. Patrick’s Day. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

We also spotted Jackie’s husband, Evan Goldschneider, with his back slightly turned to Melissa as he enjoyed the festivities. We haven’t seen much of Evan and Jackie this season, as the former full-time Housewife was demoted to a friend role.

However, we’re only a few episodes in, so there will be plenty of chances to catch up with the Goldschneiders as the season continues.

Melissa Gorga shows off her fancy door from ArmRLite Door Manufacturing

What we’ve seen on the show so far is Melissa, Joe, and their three kids in their new home, and she recently promoted one of the companies that worked on the property.

The 42-year-old posed in front of the large black garage doors from ArmRLite Door Manufacturing and raved about their excellent work on the large Jersey mansion.

“@armrlitedoormanufacturing was amazing to work with, and made the most beautiful custom garage doors🖤 I went with aluminum that looks like a replica of wood!” wrote Melissa in her caption. “So much easier to maintain! If you’re looking for garage doors, these are your people! ArmRlite.com.”

ArmRLite specializes in welded aluminum and glass overhead doors for commercial and residential purposes and has been doing that for over 60 years.

They design, manufacture, and install durable overhead doors for stadiums, restaurants, retail stores, casinos, car washes, firehouses, loading docks, car dealerships, and more.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.