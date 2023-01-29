Melissa Gorga knows the perfect wine pairing for any pizza recipe, and she put that to the test in a recent video while promoting her favorite brand, Cavit Wines.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star donned a chic blue outfit as she chatted with her social media followers. The 43-year-old challenged people to share their favorite pizza and she would suggest the best wine to pair with it.

Melissa opted for a fun and girly ensemble, starting with her blue strapless tube top with a deep plunge in the center and a seam below the bustline.

The top hugged her body and was long enough to go past her hips with black pants or leggings worn underneath.

The mom of three continued with the girly theme by styling her hair in a middle part with two high clips on each side, then flowing down her back and shoulder in soft waves.

She opted for simple, glam makeup with nude lip gloss, smokey eyes, and rosy cheeks.

Melissa Gorga promotes Cavit Wines

The point of Melissa’s Instagram post was to promote Cavit Wines amid their new paid partnership.

She recorded the video from behind a stunning bar in her fancy new mansion and showcased the variety of wines available from the brand to her 2.7 million followers.

She displayed a bottle of Moscato, Pino Noir, and Pino Grigio and expressed her love for the “classic, easy-to-drink Italian wine” as some of the options that pair well with pizza.

“Pick a pie, any pie 🍕 and I’ll tell you exactly which @cavitwines 🍷 goes best with it! ” noted the Bravo Housewife in her caption. “While you’re at it, submit your best homemade pizza recipe and Cavit wine pairing for the chance to win a ONE month stay at a summer beach house.”

Melissa Gorga is gearing up for RHONJ Season 13

It won’t be much longer until The Real Housewives of New Jersey is back on our TV screens, and we already know that the women have quite a bit in store.

Melissa will be at the center of some drama with a nasty rumor that she cheated on her husband, Joe Gorga, with a family friend. However, Melissa’s sister-in-law Teresa Giudice seemingly had something to do with the rumor, and they had a confrontation during the final day of filming.

That did not go well, and now the family is fractured as Melissa and Joe decided to cut ties with the OG and drew a line sand by missing her August 2022 wedding to Luis Ruelas.

It’s been a few months since all that went down, and the Gorgas and the Giudices have still not reconciled. While viewers have prematurely taken sides between the two families, we’ll soon have a front-row seat to the drama when Season 13 finally premieres.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns Tuesday, February 7, at 9/8c on Bravo.