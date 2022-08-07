Melissa Gorga spotted in bikini top and sarong for beach day with Joe on Teresa Giudice’s wedding day

Melissa isn’t letting family drama stop her from enjoying the summer with her husband. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Melissa Gorga was spotted in a bikini top and sarong for a beach day with Joe Gorga on Teresa Giudice’s wedding day.

The Gorgas have been making headlines this weekend as news broke that Joe and Melissa were skipping Teresa’s highly anticipated wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

There’s no question that the relationship between Teresa, Joe, and Melissa has been turbulent at best over the years.

Things got so heated between Joe and Tre at The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 reunion last spring that Joe stormed off stage and quit.

The tension reportedly got worse throughout Season 13 filming and filming for Teresa’s wedding special.

As speculation mounts as to what caused Melissa and Joe to skip Teresa’s wedding, the Gorgas enjoyed time together at the beach with family as Louie and Tre got hitched.

While Teresa and her The Real Housewives of New Jersey costars were gearing up for the Bravo wedding of the century, Melissa was having some family time.

Melissa was spotted with Joe as they were returning home from a beach day. The brunette beauty rocked a strapless bikini top that was tan and cream-colored with a pastel sarong that hit her above the knee.

She wore her long brown hair in a side ponytail with a baseball hat to shield her eyes from the sun. Flip flops and smiles completed Melissa’s look as her hubby Joe in blue and white swim trunks, a grey t-shirt, and a white baseball cap talked on the phone.

The couple was spotted in Congers, New York, which means they even left New Jersey on Teresa’s big day.

Joe and Melissa used social media to show RHONJ fans they were living their best life despite opting out of Tre’s big day.

Melissa shared a couple of photos to Instagram Stories. One was of her youngest son Joey Gorga fishing, and another was of her gushing over her godfather.

The reality TV star even shared a pic of her friend Rachel Fuda.

Joe, meanwhile, threw shade at his sister on her wedding day by declaring blood isn’t what makes people family.

On Thursday, Melissa took to Instagram to share a cryptic message that may have given insight into why the Gorgas missed the wedding festivities.

“THEY JUST KEEP COMING. BUT THATS WHAT KEEPS US GOING. #rhonj,” she wrote.

Melissa Gorga from The Real Housewives of New Jersey looked fantastic as she hung with her husband Joe while the rest of the cast was at Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ wedding.

Are you Team Gorga or Team Teresa?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.