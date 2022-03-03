Melissa looks gorgeous for her and her husband Joe’s appearance on WWHL. Pic credit: Backgrid

Melissa Gorga shows off her perfect figure in a skintight brown leather minidress to promote the latest episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12.

It’s been one heated season on RHONJ, and only a handful of episodes have hit Bravo airwaves. Melissa has been front and center for all the drama, especially when it comes to Jennifer Aydin. The two came to blows on the most recent episode.

Whether Melissa’s chilling with her husband Joe or battling it out with one of the other The Real Housewives of New Jersey ladies, she always looks fabulous. Earlier this week, Melissa stunned in a sexy outfit as she and Joe hit New York City.

Never one to shy away from showing off her killer body, Melissa flaunted her perfect figure in a skintight brown leather minidress. Melissa wore a long brown teddy coat over the dress when photographers caught her smiling with Joe as they left the Watch What Happens Live studios.

The dress hugged Melissa in all the right places, showing off her tiny waist, toned legs, and ample cleavage. Melissa completed the look with open-toed stilettos with a lot of bling, adding some sparkle to her look.

Joe went for a more casual vibe than his wife’s glammed-up style. He chose black pants, with a black t-shirt and light tan button-down shirt, which he left unbuttoned.

Pic credit: Backgrid

Melissa and Joe appeared on WWHL with Andy Cohen to dish all things The Real Housewives of New Jersey. One hot topic was, of course, the tension the couple has with Joe’s sister Teresa Giudice.

Do you think Melissa Gorga betrayed Teresa Giudice's trust?

RHONJ star Melissa rocks the leather outfit look

The stunning brown leather minidress isn’t the first tight-leather look Melissa has donned over the past few months.

Melissa knows how to rock the leather look, even her RHONJ Season 12 confessional is a bright pink leather minidress.

A couple of weeks ago, Melissa wore a brown leather crop top and matching leather pants. The outfit was from her envy by Melissa Gorga clothing line.

Melissa opted to wear a long-sleeved red minidress while in Turks and Caicos to film Season 1 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. In an Instagram post, showing off the look and revealing the dress was also from her clothing line, Melissa wrote, “She’s the devil!! She’s wearing Red!!”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.