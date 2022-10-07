Melissa Gorga shades Teresa Giudice with comment about her ‘original’ family

Melissa Gorga throws shade at her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Melissa Gorga recently threw shade at Teresa Giudice in a social media post, and we definitely caught it.

After a night out with her mom and sisters, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star posted the photos online and wrote a message about being appreciative of her “original family.”

After years of trying to force a close bond with Teresa and butting heads along the way, Melissa has officially thrown in the towel.

Melissa and her husband, Joe Gorga, are no longer on speaking terms with the mom-of-four after her role in a cheating rumor involving Melissa.

The couple confronted the OG while filming the Season 13 finale episode, and things took a sad turn for the two families. Things got so bad that Joe and Melissa skipped Teresa’s wedding to Luis Ruelas, and they have not spoken in months.

The Gorgas are officially done with Teresa, and she has no desire to make amends with them either. However, Melissa is not missing her sister-in-law because she has her real sisters by her side.

RHONJ star Melissa Gorga shades Teresa Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had a lovely time in New York with her family, and she shared photos from her fun weekend.

The mom-of-three and her mom, sisters, and other family members caught a musical while in the Big Apple and topped off the night with cocktails.

They snapped photos during the outing with Melissa in her black and white outfit. However, it was her caption that caught our attention.

“Sometimes you just need that original fam by your side❤️Appreciate your family everyone!” wrote the Bravo personality. “Loved a day in NYC seeing Michael Jackson the Musical🙌🏼 then cocktails at @liferooftop🍸 & delicious dinner @kuminewyork ❤️cherishthepeoplethatloveyou.”

Melissa Gorga wears a cutout top for a night out with family

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was stylishly dressed for the occasion in a white top with a cutout at the front and a tie string around the neck.

Melissa paired the top with black high-waist pants and black combat boots that were perfect for fall. She kept her hair in a ponytail.

In one slide, Melissa snuggled in for a group pic, and in another, she held a glass of wine as she struck a pose with her older sisters, Lysa Simpson and Kim Pirrella.

After sharing the family photos, she got some love in the comments from her RHONJ castmates.

Margaret Josephs wrote, “The fun and fabulous fam! Love you all ❤️💋💃👧🏼.”

“Love that fam!! And obsessed with MJ!! So good ❤️❤️,” added Jackie Goldschneider.

Melissa’s business page, Envy by MG, also commented, “Love this 🙌🙌 Glad you had such an amazing day with the fam 🥰❤️.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.