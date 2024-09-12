Melissa Gorga says RHONJ cast leaking stories to bloggers is ‘crazy and genius’

Melissa Gorga has been sharing her story on The Real Housewives of New Jersey for over a decade.

Now that those Bravo checks could be coming to an end, she’s reflecting on her time on the iconic reality series.

The mother of three appeared on Wednesday’s new episode of No Filter With Zack Peters and wasted no time speaking about the current state of RHONJ.

One of the most-talked-about off-screen developments was the allegations that cast members had been leaking stories and screeners to bloggers.

Jennifer Aydin and Teresa Giudice received considerable attention when a blogger claimed to have communicated with them ahead of the premiere of RHONJ Season 14.

Melissa said during the podcast appearance that “our cast members were talking to bloggers and giving them screeners.”

The 45-year-old called these actions “crazy and genius” and said they were synonymous with a mastermind.

Bloggers may have ruined RHONJ

Talking to bloggers or feeding stories to the media is a big no-no on reality TV because it gives cast members the power to discuss specific topics on camera that wouldn’t otherwise be discussed.

Melissa believed this type of behavior comes from someone who is “really trying to win.”

“When you have cast members that are then egging on bloggers, and personally calling them on the phone? Now you have your favorite reality star ringing your phone. Then you’re going to amp it up, I think, and take it to the next level, and really make some of the other cast members as miserable … as possible,” the Envy owner said.

Melissa claimed that it wasn’t difficult to find out which cast members were pulling such tricks because certain cast members were getting the brunt of the attention from these bloggers.

“When cast members go that far, and they’re living and breathing the show … maybe it’s time to, like, take a break,” she said, without giving away any names.

Melissa’s sentiments come as RHONJ braces for an overhaul of massive proportions.

RHONJ is headed for a reboot

The series has typically kept the cast relatively the same year-to-year in recent years, but this season, the ladies were more toxic than ever, and the show got attention for all the wrong reasons.

There’s no telling which direction the show will go, but Andy Cohen and even the cast members are speaking out about things headed in a different direction.

We probably won’t get any answers in the coming months because Bravo and producers are considering the show’s future.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus at Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.