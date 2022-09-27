Melissa Gorga rocks leather pants and designer bag for NYC outing with her family

Melissa’s fashion game is on point. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga rocked leather pants and a designer bag for a New York City family day.

Melissa and her husband, Joe Gorga, are putting all the drama with his sister Teresa Giudice behind them.

The couple remains focused on their three children, Antonia, Joey, and Gino.

As the season turns to fall, the Gorgas are taking on new family activities with their kids.

This weekend involved heading into the Big Apple for a fun touristy experience.

In true Melissa fashion, she brought her A-game style to learn more about the city that never sleeps.

Melissa Gorga rocks leather pants and a designer bag for family day in New York City

Taking to Instagram, Melissa shared three photos from the day at RiseNY tour. According to the website, RiseNY is a flying theater that takes visitors on a ride journey through NYC while learning history about the city too.

The first picture in the post featured the Gorgas standing on a balcony with Times Square in the background. A second shot was taken from below a balcony, which turned out to be an ode to the torch on the Statue of Liberty with the family looking over the railing.

The IG post also included a video of the Gorga family’s experience at RiseNY.

Melissa wore a pair of light brown leather pants and a white loose low cut and crop top sweater with big buttons. Her look was completed with white boots and a designer handbag.

Joe and the kids opted for more casual looks wearing sneakers and t-shirts.

“What an amazing day with the fam❤️ We love NYC! @risenyofficial was so incredible.. literally a whole experience learning about the rise of NY. How tv, radio, fashion, movies, made NYC! I loved every second. Then a ride soaring over NYC. YOU FEEL NYC!! 🌆🫶🏼” was the caption on the post.

RHONJ star Melissa Gorga and family attend New York Giants game

It was a big weekend for the Gorga clan. After their fun day in New York City, they returned to New Jersey to watch the New York Giants take on the Dallas Cowboys.

In another Instagram post, Melissa shared a full family photo at the stadium and one of just her kids. Melissa, Joe, and the kids were decked out in Giants gear showing support for their team.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star joked that she was only there for the food and the cute wardrobe before saying, “Let’s go Giants!!”

Melissa Gorga and her husband Joe enjoyed family time with their kids over the weekend.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.