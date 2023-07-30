Melissa Gorga is a total beach babe as she heats up Italy in tiny bikini

Melissa and her husband, Joe Gorga have been talking about their trip to Europe for quite some time, and the pair have finally arrived.

Melissa hit the beach the moment they arrived, and she was a total beach babe during a day out by the Amalfi Coast.

The couple is spending some time alone without the kids as they enjoy the food and beaches while soaking up the sun.

The trip is also very meaningful for Joe as both his parents — who have now passed away — are from Sala Consilina, Italy.

He has visited the country over the years, and so has Melissa, but the couple have never been to Italy together, that is, until now.

This is the first time in years that The Real Housewives of New Jersey is not filming in early summer, so the cast is taking advantage of their free time.

Melissa’s sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice is also making the most of her free time and is currently in Mykonos, Greece with her hubby Luis Ruelas.

Melissa Gorga is a beach babe in a skimpy bikini during her European vacation

Melissa posted a steamy bikini photo on Instagram clad in a fashionable color-block bikini from her store Envy by MG.

The 43-year-old rocked a white head wrap and a pair of white-rimmed sunglasses as she casually posed in the rough seas while holding a glass of wine in hand.

We didn’t see Joe in the photos, but we know he was the one behind the camera.

This was supposed to be a family trip for the couple and their three kids, but it has since turned into a romantic getaway for two.

Melissa explained dished about that on the latest episode of her podcast, On Display with Melissa Gorga, and explained that their kids preferred to stay back because they had plans with their friends.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice jetted off to Greece with Luis Ruelas

Meanwhile, Joe and Melissa are not the only ones enjoying an exotic vacation far away from New Jersey– Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are doing the same thing.

The couple jetted off to Mykonos, Greece a few days to celebrate two special events.

This is around the time that the pair first met three years ago, and they’re also celebrating their first wedding anniversary in a few days.

Teresa recently posted several photos of their time together and declared her love for Luis in the Instagram post.

“3 years ago today I met the love of my life!!… I love you endlessly and am forever grateful you came into my life. Your soul is so rare. We have such a beautiful family and I will forever cherish our love ❤️,” she wrote.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.