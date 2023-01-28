The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga stuns in a purple dress to remind fans “Jersey never disappoints” ahead of the Season 13 premiere.

In a little over a week, Melissa and the rest of the New Jersey ladies will be bringing the drama back on the small screen.

This week though, the brunette beauty used Instagram to tease the show while giving her 2.7 million followers a glimpse at one of her Season 13 looks.

Melissa stunned in a purple one-shoulder dress that was sleeveless. The outfit came together on the side while also having a cutout middle showing Melissa’s toned abs and high list accenting her long, lean legs.

The Instagram share was made up of three pictures, with the first two shots having Melissa pose and giving a glimpse of her entire ensemble. In the final image, Melissa posed more up-close with a look at her subtle makeup, letting the dress bring all the glam.

“Are you ready for season 13?! You know Jersey never disappoints😳 It’s quite a season to say the least 💜 #rhonj #melissagorga,” was the caption on Melissa’s IG post.

Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice feud heats up ahead of RHONJ Season 13

There’s no question that the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will focus heavily on the feud between Melissa, her husband, Joe Gorga, and his sister Teresa Giudice.

Last summer, news broke there was a significant rift in the family after a heated fight went down while filming the show. Things were so bad that Melissa and Joe skipped Teresa’s wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

In October, when BravoCon rolled around, the tension was still high, forcing The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast to be separated at all times.

Time has not healed all wounds, as the feud between the Gorgas and Teresa remains stronger than ever. The taglines for Season 13 prove that more than ever, with Teresa and Melissa taking not-so-subtle digs at each other.

Teresa even used social media recently to shade Melissa while she gushed over her new sister-in-law.

Melissa Gorga partners with Cavit Wine for a new challenge

The family drama isn’t slowing Melissa down as she continues to embark on new business ventures. Melissa recently teamed up with Cavit Wine for the Little Slice of Paradise Challenge.

It kicked off a couple of weeks ago with Melissa sharing a video on Instagram revealing the challenge brings together three of her favorite things, Cavit Wine, pizza, and summer at the Jersey Shore.

The challenge has people sharing their homemade pizza recipes with a Cavit Wine pairing for a chance to win a month at a Jersey Shore beach house close to Melissa’s. Cavit Wine is “America’s #1 Italian wine” and Melissa’s favorite too.

Melissa Gorga looks fabulous as she gears up for The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 premiere. The season will not disappoint, something Melissa reminded her followers.

Who’s ready for the ladies of New Jersey to return?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 premieres on Tuesday, February 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.