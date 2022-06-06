Melissa Gorga has legs out in bright yellow minidress for MTV Awards

Melissa Gorga attends the MTV awards. Pic credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga got all dressed up for the MTV awards, and the brunette beauty did not disappoint. Melissa had her husband Joe Gorga by her side as her date for the night as she walked the red carpet in a bright yellow minidress that showed off her legs.

The reality TV personality brought the fashion as she, along with costar and sister-in-law Teresa Giudice, were asked to take the stage at the event. The two women presented the award for best competition series, but Melissa had something else to celebrate as well.

The new Peacock series Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, which had Melissa and Teresa as cast members in the first installment, also scored a nomination at the MTV awards. So Melissa pulled out all the stops and turned heads in her stunning outfit.

Melissa Gorga has legs out in bright yellow minidress

Melissa Gorga left the Garden State and headed to sunny California for the star-studded event.

However, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star still managed to stand out among the slew of celebrities and reality TV stars who also walked the red carpet.

Melissa opted for a bright yellow outfit which featured an adjustable halter top that showed off her decolletage and the thigh-skimming mini dress drew attention to her legs.

The mom-of-four looked like a ray of sunshine in the sparkly sequined garment from her company, Envy by Melissa Gorga. The dress, which is made from stretch velvet fabric, features a body-conscious silhouette and retails for $290 on the website.

Melissa completed the outfit with jewelry and dainty gold heels as she went for a sleek, wet hair look seen on celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Megan Fox.

Melissa and Joe Gorga walk the red carpet at the MTV awards

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star looked confident and happy in her stunning mini dress with husband Joe Gorga by her side.

While it was hard to top his wife’s outfit Joe looked quite dapper in his MTV awards attire as well.

Joe looked like a movie star in his dark sunglasses and white T-shirt which he paired with dark blue pants, brown dress shoes, and a matching brown belt.

The reality TV couple cozied up together as they posed for photos on the red carpet.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.