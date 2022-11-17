Melissa’s ready for the holiday season. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/LJ Fotos/AdMedia

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga stunned in a plunging blazer as she went for a glam look to promote sales and this time of year.

As the weather gets colder outside, Melissa continues to heat things up as she brings her fashion A-game to promote her brand Envy by Melissa Gorga.

This week Melissa took to Instagram to give off holiday vibes in a pair of black pants with a red blazer with a plunging neckline.

Melissa wore a black lacy bra under the blazer that perfectly paired with the outfit while showing some skin.

Her long brown hair was parted to the side, with Melissa choosing smokey eyes and red lips to complete her look.

Three photos made up her Instagram post as Melissa posed in slightly different positions for the promotion.

“Red lip time of the year ❤️ #rhonj #envybymg,” was the caption on her Instagram post.

Melissa Gorga shares RHONJ and family moments throughout the years

Along with revealing she’s ready to sport red lips, Melissa also used Instagram to share a video of various memories. The video featured Melissa in a couple of her The Real Housewives of New Jersey glam looks for confessionals and cast photos.

There was a photo of her and her husband, Joe Gorga, on the Watch What Happens Live red carpet, posing with host Andy Cohen. Several family photos were included in the footage, especially shots from when Melissa and Joe’s kids were younger.

Melissa captioned the Instagram video, “I like when the iPhone just makes you random videos…. #family #work #rhonj #lifeisbeautiful #newyork #bravotv.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga launches Melissa Gorga Fitness Collection

Melissa’s one busy lady. Besides working on a reality TV show, she’s a mom, has her clothing line and boutique, and also does a weekly podcast, Melissa Gorga On Display.

However, this year, Melissa added another business venture to her portfolio. Melissa launched Melissa Gorga Fitness Collection by Motag. The line focuses on equipment people need to work out at home, such as weights, resistance bands, kettlebells, and more.

All products can be found at TJ Maxx, Ross Dress for Less, or online. Earlier this month, Melissa promoted some of the products in her new brand just as she does for Envy by Melissa Gorga.

Melissa Gorga’s ready for this time of year as the holiday season begins. After the holiday season winds down, fans will have something to look forward to as RHONJ Season 13 will premiere in early 2023.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.