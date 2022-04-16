Melissa Gorga falls off mechanical bull

Melissa Gorga poses in a dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /ImagePressAgency

Melissa Gorga didn’t have much luck while riding a mechanical bull ahead of the weekend. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star got her yee-haw on as she updated her Instagram with a fun night out that turned painful – fans saw a bit of an injury as Melissa showed a before and after.

Posting for her 2.5 million followers, the reality star sent out her pre-ride energy and the awful bruise that resulted after she was thrown off the bull, with fans leaving her over 30,000 likes.

Melissa Gorga unlucky on mechanical bull

Melissa, 43, opened all smiles, indoors and straddling a mechanical bull while in chic baggy pants in mustard-yellow, plus an ab-flashing white crop top.

Going one-shouldered, the mom of three sizzled as she aced her pose, although things turned unfortunate as fans swiped right and, after another outfit showoff, saw her rolling around on cushioned flooring. Clearly, she’d been thrown right off the bull.

Melissa’s footage showed her barefoot and after the oops moment, but it was the final slide confirming she’d been kinda injured. Here, fans saw a painful-looking bruise on the star’s thigh.

Driving fans to swipe ’til the end, Melissa wrote: “YA’LL READY?!! To see how I got the freakin bruise in the 4th pic!!! 😩 #RHONJ #nashville.”

Melissa had tagged herself in Nashville, TN. Days earlier, though, she was home in New Jersey, where she rocked a glittery dress and killer high heels to party with her bestie and shout her out for her birthday. Posing with pal Margaret Josephs, the Envy by Melissa founder wrote:

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Happy birthday To this one!!💕🎊 I love this powerhouse in pigtails! Thank you for always being a great friend💕 @therealmargaretjosephs.”

Melissa Gorga is expanding her retail grip

Melissa continues to up her career game, something seen on her Instagram. Last year, the Bravo star launched a podcast, this as she continues to enjoy success with her clothing line. Capitalizing on the pandemic’s biggest home workout trend in 2021, Melissa decided to branch out beyond gym clothing and offer her customers training accessories. In October of last year, she shared a power workout snap while in tight leggings, telling fans:

“I’m beyond excited to share with you all that just in time for the holidays my “Melissa Gorga collection” Of fitness accessories will be available in large retail stores internationally!!!” She added: “I listened to what you all wanted from me, and fitness seems the number one thing! So I created 80 different pieces of workout accessories!!!”