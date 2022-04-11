Melissa Gorga enjoys snack in plunging minidress

Melissa Gorga at the 3rd Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Melissa Gorga is sneaking in her snacks and earning herself cash at the same time. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star earns a decent amount for influencing her 2.5 million Instagram followers, and she got the thumbs-up in a post made four days ago.

Throwing out her killer figure and her appetite, the mom of three updated with two shots showing her in a busty minidress and cozy duster look, although the post was actually about the That’s It fruit bars she claims are her latest “obsession.”

Melissa Gorga has an appetite

Posing all smiles and indoors while backed by leafy wallpapers and a studded couch, the 43-year-old showcased her gym-honed figure and curves in a cupped and plunging minidress in dark brown, going faux leather and paneled as she showcased her amazing body.

Melissa kept parts of it casual, though, wearing a fuzzy and dressing gown-style duster in light brown, also rocking a full face of makeup via immaculate foundation, thick lashes, and brown eyeshadow matching her outfit.

The wife to Joe Gorga held up two That’s It bars in one hand, also showing a partially eaten one in the other. A swipe right confirmed the Bravo star had been snacking – here, Melissa was taking a bite as she grinned.

Taking to her caption, Gorga confirmed her post was a paid partnership, also offering fans a pretty sweet discount.

Gorga told her followers: “What goes on behind the scenes at WWHL. Snacking, of course! Shoutout to my favorite on-the-go snack @Thatsit. Their strawberry fruit bar is my latest obsession 🍓🍓🍓 Code: GORGA20 for 20% off your order!!

Instagram is big business for celebrities these days, although Melissa likely isn’t earning absolute top dollar: in 2019, supermodel Kendall Jenner was crowned the highest-paid female influencer on the platform, raking in $15.9 million.

What’s Melissa Gorga getting paid?

Per experts at Vox, pay is directly linked to following. “Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post! Especially if the content is on Youtube and the influencer is in the gaming industry,” the outlet states.

Melissa also earns cash from her Real Housewives appearances, plus her popular Envy by Melissa Gorga clothing line.