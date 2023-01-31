Melissa Gorga recently promoted her fashion boutique with a stylish outfit, and who better to model the red hot number than the Jersey girl herself?

The image posted online showed The Real Housewives of New Jersey star in a red velvet ensemble–perfect for a Valentine’s Day outing.

The longline blazer fell to her hips and had a plunging neckline with a single button under the bust and side pockets.

Melissa styled the blazer with a lacy black bralette peeking out from underneath and black leggings. She also accessorized the outfit with a gold necklace.

The mom of three had her brunette locks in a sleek side part and flowing down her back and shoulder. She went extra glam with her makeup, opting for a bright red lip with smokey eyes and rosy cheeks.

We saw this outfit from Melissa some time ago, but it seems the item is back in stock and right in time for Valentine’s Day, so she reshared the post.

Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Melissa also shared a direct link to the red velvet blazer, which is sold with matching pants and retails for $178 on the website.

Melissa Gorga promotes Envy by MG

The red velvet set is perfect for Valentine’s Day, but that’s not the only outfit that Melissa has previewed from Envy by MG in recent days.

The Bravo star sells clothing, accessories, swimwear, candles, jewelry, and more online and at her brick-and-mortar store located in New Jersey.

There are many new pieces now in stock, and the 43-year-old boutique owner recently shared photos of the latest items on her Instagram page.

Melissa showcased a slew of dresses ideal for different occasions, and they are very consistent with her style.

The first dress in the carousel was a floor-length floral outfit with long sleeves, side cutouts, and a thigh-high slit.

There was also a green, body-hugging dress with cutouts in the front, along with a gray number with an asymmetrical neckline–similar to the purple outfit from her Season 13 cast photo.

RHONJ star Melissa Gorga talks RHUGT drama

It won’t be long before Melissa is embroiled in some drama of her own when Season 13 of RHONJ premieres in a few days.

However, she dished about The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in the latest episode of her podcast, Melissa Gorga on Display.

News recently broke that Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo left early while filming the show in Morroco, but it seems Melissa predicted that the two women would butt heads before it even happened.

She interviewed the controversial RHOBH alum before the cast left for filming and expressed concern about Brandi and Caroline getting along.

“I was curious, I said, ‘oh my God, how are Brandi and Caroline Manzo gonna be together,'” said Melissa in the clip.

However, Brandi made it clear “I don’t want to fight with anyone.”

It wasn’t a fight that led to Caroline exiting the show early but alleged unwanted advancements made by Brandi towards her.

A source told People that Brandi kissed Caroline multiple times, and the Jersey alum felt boundaries were crossed.

Brandi was sent home early because of inappropriate behavior, and Caroline also decided to leave the show that same day.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 premieres on Tuesday, February 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.