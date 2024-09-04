Melissa Gorga called ‘thirsty’ and ‘desperate’ for sharing posts from fans who want her back on RHONJ

Melissa Gorga has already proclaimed that she wants to keep her job on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but is she doing too much?

That’s what the streets are saying as she continues to share posts from her fans urging Bravo to bring her back.

There’s a conversation brewing on social media with people calling the brunette beauty “thirsty” and “desperate” for her not-so-subtle hints to the network.

It will be a long time before Melissa and her castmates learn their fate regarding who will return for Season 15.

However, the 45-year-old is hoping that executive producer Andy Cohen and the other powers that be will opt to keep her over Teresa Giudice.

Melissa recently noted that if they chose to bring back the OG, she wants nothing to do with the show and would happily bid the franchise goodbye.

Melissa Gorga gets called out on social media for being ‘desperate’ to keep her job

The Trehuggers are throwing shade at Melissa Gorga after taking a peek at her Instagram Stories and noticing a theme.

The RHONJ star has been tagged in posts by fans who want her back, and she’s been resharing them on her page.

One post showed a vintage Jersey clip featuring Melissa and her family celebrating Christmas.

It read, “@melissagorga better come back on the show and they better record the entire season during winter.”

The second post that Melissa reshared featured a screenshot from another winter episode, which showed the mom of three and OG Caroline Manzo taking a stroll in the snow.

“Idc what happens to RHONJ as long as Melissa comes back & they film in winter,” the post stated.

An X user shared Melissa’s posts and wrote, “Chile she’s making herself look really desperate with these stories 😩😩😩 #RHONJ.”

Pic credit: @sunny66878/X

RHONJ viewers agree that Melissa is acting ‘thirsty’

Several people reacted to the post on X by taking to the comments to trash the RHONJ star.

“Hahaha I noticed that too. She can’t afford for those checks to stop so she’s putting this narrative out there that her ‘fans’ want her back on RHONJ 🤣 🤣 🤣,” wrote one responder.

“I thought she didn’t want to come back if the toxic road is chosen, when she’s the toxic choice!” said someone else. “She’s so desperate to stay relevant after 9 years of nothing. 👋🤡.”

Someone wrote, “News Flash 🚨 Melissa we don’t want you back k but we know you have to come back. Girl you need those Bravo cheques 😂.”

Another viewer called Melissa’s posts “Thirsty winter. lol.”

Pic credit: @Kahalaonapua/@tyrazafar/@phelps9113/@HWjunkie1/X

Do you think Melissa is thirsty for resharing posts from fans urging Bravo to bring her back?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.