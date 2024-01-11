Melissa and Joe Gorga break silence over son’s wrestling meet drama ‘It’s ridiculous’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Melissa and Joe Gorga are sounding off about him making headlines at their son Gino’s wrestling meet.

Over the weekend, Joe and Melissa attended Gino’s high school wrestling meet to support their son.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, a video of Joe getting kicked out of the meet went viral earlier this week.

Now Melissa and Joe share their side of the story, revealing what happened and why Joe got frustrated.

This week, Melissa celebrated the 100th episode of her podcast, On Display, with Melissa Gorga, and she had her husband on as a guest.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

They used part of the episode to clear the air and set the record straight as Joe’s behavior once again made headlines.

Melissa and Joe Gorga break silence over sons wrestling meet drama ‘It’s ridiculous’

The couple didn’t waste any time getting to the wrestling meet drama. They began by talking about how everything they do becomes a reality TV show, even when the RHONJ cameras aren’t rolling.

“Our whole life is a reality show, alright. I can’t even go, I can’t even go to wrestling matches anymore. It’s a reality show. Everything’s a reality show. It’s ridiculous. Leave me the hell alone. Let me be with my son or something. My God.” Joe expressed.

Melissa interrupted to declare Joe did lose his cool, and they were going to talk about what happened since TMZ made it a story. The couple was just waiting for a parent to record the footage and for it to get leaked.

The topic quickly turned to how all parents get heated or annoyed watching their kids at sporting events.

Melissa made it clear they see that sort of thing happen all the time, but because they are on television, their actions get recorded.

“Of course. You know I’m Joe Gorga,” Joe responded.

Joe and Melissa promote them, sharing their side of the wrestling meet story on her podcast. Pic credit: @joeygorga/@melissagorga/Instagram

RHONJ stars Joe and Melissa Gorga set the record straight on his wrestling meet behavior

Before sharing what really took place, Melissa gave Gino a shout-out for how he handled the situation. Gino kept his cool and acted like a real sportsman.

Then Joe told his side of the story.

“The story is getting twisted. People say that I charged the mat that I did all that,” he stated. “First of all, I am not the ref. I should be the ref. There’s a ref out there being paid. If you miss one call, that’s fine. It’s no big deal, but if you are missing five calls. If the kid’s out of bounds and he’s pushing your son constantly, or he’s punching him in the back of the head while you’re wrestling, and then he sticks his tongue at the parent, it’s disrespectful.”

Melissa pipped in to explain the kid was putting his fingers in Gino’s eyeballs, and the ref wasn’t doing anything, and Joe got frustrated. No, Joe didn’t say anything to the kid but did go out to the referee to bring up what was happening.

“I walked out there to tell the ref. You know the way the ref reacted was uncalled for. He should’ve just sat there and listened. He started yelling. He’s the one that caused the problem also,” Joe added.

“Everybody’s just twisting the story, but at the end of the day, I am going to tell you what happened.”

Joe also gave Gino a shout-out for his behavior, something both of his parents are very proud of.

This certainly won’t be the last time that Melissa and Joe Gorga make headlines for their actions or have to explain their actions. The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 is right around the corner, and that will certainly have them speaking out a lot.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.