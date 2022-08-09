Melina Nasab makes a splash in purple bikini 

Melina Nasab is all smiles during a summer beach day. Pic credit: @melnasab/Instagram

Melina Nasab appeared on The Bachelor Season 26 with Clayton Echard and gained a following of over 30k on Instagram.

Melina often shares her colorful sense of style on her social media platform, rocking ranges of pinks and purples.

Recently, Melina Nasab wowed in a pop of color while enjoying a beach day.

The Bachelor Nation star was in Malibu, California, where she highlighted her fit figure in a flattering bikini.

Melina wore purple from head to toe in a series of photos by the ocean.

Melina’s friends and fellow Bachelor Nation stars loved her summer swimwear.

Melina Nasab gets cheeky in purple bikini

Melina Nasab was a vision in purple while on the beaches of California, and she shared several photos from her beach day on her Instagram page.

In the opening image, Melina’s fit figure was excellently highlighted as she faced the camera and looked off to the side.

Melina’s bikini featured a purple one-shoulder top and cheeky purple bikini bottoms.

Melina also included a purple scrunchie on her wrist and a purple bucket hat on her head. Her other accessories included a necklace and circular sunglasses with sparkling embellishments on the side.

Keeping with the purple theme, even Melina’s nails were painted purple.

Melina was smiling and having fun in the ocean and sand for most of the photos while facing away from the camera in one shot to reveal the cheeky backside of her bikini.

Melina captioned the post, “what rhymes with purple? the answer is @jackybskincare 💜.”

Bachelor Nation stars react to Melina Nasab’s post

Melina’s bright bikini shoot on what appeared to be an overcast beach day was loved by her friends, fans, and fellow Bachelor Nation stars.

Bachelor Nation’s Ency Abedin commented, “Purple is to @jackybskincare as lavender is to you bloom.”

Melina’s The Bachelor Season 26 costar, Elizabeth Corrigan, left five purple heart emojis in the comment section.

Pic credit: @melnasab/Instagram

Other praiseworthy comments included, ‘You so party in purple!” “Obsessed w you,” “Love your hair!” and “This caption is literally everything.”

Pic credit: @melnasab/Instagram

Melina appears in great spirits after appearing on The Bachelor, where Clayton Echard ended up finding love with Susie Evans.

Clayton and Susie’s journey had taken a downward turn during fantasy suites, but the couple managed to rekindle and are still going strong today.

Susie has maintained friendships with many women from her season despite the fact that Clayton had falling outs with some of the women, such as Bachelorette leads Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.