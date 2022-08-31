Melina Nasab is ‘outta this world’ in two piece for tennis

Melina Nasab appeared on The Bachelor Season 26. Pic credit: @melnasab/Instagram

Melina Nasab was chic and cheeky on the tennis courts in her recent post.

The Bachelor Nation star gained a following after debuting on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.

After leaving the season single, Melina kept her followers engaged with steamy snapshots and colorful ensembles.

Melina has shared several pics from the tennis courts, but her latest share is one of her more revealing.

A fitness enthusiast and professional, Melina’s commitment to exercise was visible in her trim and curvy physique.

Melina struck poses with a tennis ball and racket, and her fans and followers loved the skin-bearing look.

Melina Nasab accentuates her abs in a sporty two-piece

Melina Nasab captured attention with her outdoor tennis show in Los Angeles, California.

Taking to Instagram, Melina opened her post with a side view of her impressively fit physique.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Bachelor Nation star’s abs could be seen as she took to the side and masked her face with a racket on the tennis court. A clear blue sky and hedge with red flowers could be seen in the background.

In the second photo, Melina’s ensemble was front and center as she raised a tennis racket above her head and held onto a tennis ball.

She wore a shimmering scoop neck with a chunky silver chain strap up top and a pair of cheeky chained bottoms. Adding to the sportiness, Melina wore tennis shoes. She also wore sunglasses that matched the color of her two-piece.

The final photo of the post saw Melina tossing up a tennis ball while facing away from the camera with her backside spotlighted.

Making a nod to tennis superstar Venus Williams, Melina captioned the post, “Outta this world like Venus.” with a comet emoji.

Melina Nasab’s tennis court two-piece leaves fans in awe

Melina’s figure and photos were a hit with friends and fans who took to the comment section to react.

Melina’s The Bachelor Season 26 costar Jill Chin wrote, “UnReal.”

Another commenter wrote in all-caps, “OH MU GOD PUT HER ON A MAGAZINE COVER.”

Pic credit: @melnasab/Instagram

One commenter shared, “Omgee recreating this,” and Melina replied, “I see this for you boo.”

Pic credit: @melnasab/Instagram

Other comments included, “This body!!!!” “Shape too fine,” “Wowwwww looking amazing!!” “I have a Uranus joke but I’m gonna leave it,” and “on and off the court, you’re winning.”

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.