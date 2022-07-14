Meghan King updates fans on her ‘horrible’ relationship with Jim Edmonds

Meghan King gives a heartbreaking update on her co-parenting relationship. Pic credit: @meghanking/Instagram

Meghan King has been out of the Bravo spotlight for a few years, but she remains a loyal Housewives favorite. Fans loved her tenacity and openness and felt she was relatable in many ways because she was so transparent about her relationships.

Even after leaving RHOC, her vulnerability keeps fans following her life on social media, and her journey as a single mother looking for love is one that Bravo fans love keeping tabs on.

Meghan gave her followers an update on her co-parenting journey with her ex-husband, Jim Edmonds, and the situation is tragic.

Meghan King says co-parenting with her ex is ‘detrimental’ to her kids

Meghan was a guest this week on Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline Stanbury’s podcast, Divorced Not Dead, and she revealed that things with Jim are worse than ever. “We have [a worse] relationship than we did when we split up,” Meghan admitted. “It’s horrible. It’s so detrimental for the kids [and] for us as individuals. It sucks.”

Because of how stormy their relationship is, Meghan and Jim now only communicate through a court-ordered app called Our Family Wizard.

“It makes me feel safer because it makes me feel like the verbal abuse will be toned down a little bit more,” Meghan revealed of the co-parenting app. “Unfortunately, and shockingly, that’s not always the case, but it does give me a little bit more solace knowing that I have eyes that can be on it.”

Meghan and Jim share three young children: Aspen, 4, and twins Hayes and Hart, 2. Hart was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy, which makes Meghan’s desire to have a working co-parenting relationship even greater because Hart has extra needs that both parents need to have a part in.

The couple split after rumors of Jim’s repeated infidelity and eventually divorced in 2021. The breakup was messy and was legally long and drawn-out. Meghan said, “Can you believe that? I also found out he was cheating on me from a tabloid. He left me on a Friday, and on Saturday, it was in the tabloids that he was divorcing me.”

Meghan King continues to look for love regardless of her past

Caroline asked Meghan if she knew what it was like to just be alone, without a partner. Meghan candidly said, “I think I do now, because I’ve had a couple years alone. But I do love to date, and I do love love. I have a whole lot of love to give, and these bad relationships that I’ve been in haven’t knocked me down.”

She continued, “I feel like I’m resilient and I give my whole heart, and I think I’m a little bit more guarded now than I was in the past.”

Meghan is fresh from an annulment of her third marriage to Cuffe Biden Owens. The two had a whirlwind romance, dating for only one month, when they decided to get married. They split two months later, and she admitted she rushed into things.

She is now rumored to be dating New Orleans-based businessman Trevor Colhoun.

