Meghan King shows off amazing legs in backless gown

Even though Meghan King left The Real Housewives of Orange County almost five years ago, she is still very much in the public eye.

After a string of romantic failures and an on-going battle with her ex-husband, Jim Edmonds, Meghan has vowed to keep her private life to herself.

But, maybe that starts next week, since Meghan was seen canoodling with another reality star over the weekend.

Meghan hit the red carpet of the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, looking very cozy with Mike Johnson, who starred on Season 15 of The Bachelorette.

The podcast host wore a black dress and corset, made by designer Flor de Liz Guior, whose goal is to help women show off their sensuality. With only one sleeve and an exposed back, this look left little to the imagination.

The floor-length dress also showcased a black corset with goal chains, and a super-high slit on Meghan’s long legs.

The St. Louis native topped the look off with deep red heeled thigh-high boots, and her blonde hair was done in an updo with a long tendril in the front.

Is Meghan King in a new relationship with a Bachelorette star?

Even though the pair looked mighty comfortable on the red carpet, Meghan claims the two are just friends and having fun with each other.

Meghan was at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas to promote her revamped podcast, Intimate Knowledge, and her appearance with Mike Johnson certainly garnered a lot of attention from those who are always wondering about Meghan’s love life.

Even if they are just having fun, Meghan captioned her own Instagram post, “thanks for accepting my 🌹 😘,” insinuating they are maybe more than friends.

Meghan said she is ‘done’ with putting her love life on Instagram

Meghan dropped by the Two T’s and a Pod podcast recently, and spilled the tea about not spilling the tea on her love life anymore.

“I’m just trying to date, and unfortunately, here or there, the press will pick something up,” Meghan admitted. “After my whirlwind marriage and annulment [to Cuffe Owens},” she continued, “I told myself, ‘I’m done putting people in the public eye, putting people on my Instagram. I’m done with that.’”

She was previously linked to New Orleans businessman Trevor Colhoun in July, but apparently that affair was short-lived — or maybe Meghan is doing well at hiding it.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.