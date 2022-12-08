Meghan King reveals if she’d return to RHOC reveals what other reality shows she would join

RHOC alum Meghan King gets candid about other reality television shows she’d be willing to join. Pic credit: Bravo

Former The Real Housewives of Orange County personality Meghan King may no longer appear on the hit Bravo show, but that doesn’t mean she’s completely written off the idea of appearing on reality television again.

The mom of three, who is consistently busy running around with her children Aspen, Hayes, and Hart, still has a serious love for all things reality TV — though she admittedly enjoys some more than others.

Meghan held the coveted RHOC orange for Season 10 through Season 12.

And while there was plenty of drama that unfolded during that time, it seemingly wasn’t enough to completely turn Meghan off of the idea of returning.

She’d only return if the official offer was extended, of course.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While on a red carpet for iHeartRadio’s 2022 Jingle Ball, Meghan dished on which shows she would happily join.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King reveals other reality television shows she’d join

While speaking to E! News, Meghan was asked if she’d make a return to reality TV, and if so, what shows she’d like to be a part of.

The blonde beauty said she’d happily join the hit TLC show 90 Day Fiance.

“I don’t know what my role would be on that — I feel like I would be, like, better suited as host,” she shared. “It’s a great show.”

The other show Meghan could see herself being a part of in some capacity is yet another TLC smash hit — Welcome to Plathville. Though she openly confessed it’s a guilty pleasure watch for her.

“It’s about this family with nine kids and they grew up real rule and now they’re all f****d up,” she laughed.

Meghan shares her 2023 New Year’s resolutions

Another topic Meghan discussed with the outlet was whether she had any resolutions for the new year.

As it turns out, Meghan isn’t a big believer in resolutions; she thinks setting strict resolutions for yourself is setting yourself up to fail.

“You know, a resolution is just… it’s a self-fulfilling prophecy of defeat, and so I feel like a New Year’s resolution needs to be about, like, a commitment to growth and learning,” she noted.

Meghan added that adhering to resolutions yearly is “too much pressure.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.