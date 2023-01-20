Meghan King became a household Bravo name when she starred on The Real Housewives of Orange County from Seasons 10 to 12. She has managed to stay relevant by growing her social media presence, and Meghan’s fans love her openness on real-life issues, like motherhood and relationships.

The mom of three recently opened up about cosmetic surgery and a few non-surgical upgrades she had done. In typical Meghan fashion, she shared the enhancements with her followers as a way to stay transparent and honest.

Meghan showed off her new curves after a breast augmentation, which she decided to have done after giving birth and breastfeeding her three children, Aspen, 6, and twins Hart and Hayes, 4.

She posted several photos of the results, and Meghan looked absolutely stunning in a light pink string bikini that put her new look at the forefront.

Meghan’s next look was a long-sleeved one-piece in a gorgeous turquoise blue that featured a high cut at the hips and plunging lace-up front, which she followed up with a bright pink sporty two-piece.

She even revealed a before and after in a lime green bikini, where she uncovered her body before the augmentation, and the next photo was the same suit with a filled-out appearance.

Meghan also had a few tweaks done to her nose and showed her fans the subtle difference she achieved with the procedure, plus some injectables in her face to stay looking young.

RHOC alum Meghan King has committed to a ‘filter free 2023’

Meghan’s Instagram platform has left her feeling vulnerable in the past, and she recently revealed that she would not be using filters again – ever. She also vowed not to show her children’s faces on social media as a way to protect them and keep boundaries.

Although she admitted that her cosmetic enhancements do not align “with the message of authenticity” she is trying to send fans, Meghan said she only intends to live authentically to herself and not to others. She said in her Instagram post, “My mind is allowed to change and I’m allowed to change. I like feeling confident but I’m my biggest critic.”

Meghan has revamped her podcast, Intimate Knowledge

In January 2020, Meghan started the Intimate Knowledge podcast with former Dancing with the Stars host Brooke Burke and relationship coach Lila Darville. The subject matter was full of intimate details, like relationships, the ebbs and flows of marriage, infidelity, and more.

They took a break in April of 2021. The podcast returned in October 2022, rebranded as Intimate Knowledge with Meghan King. She has hosted guests like Bravolebrities Kelly Dodd, Lala Kent, Alexis Bellino, Brandi Glanville, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.