Meghan King releases untold details of her wedding day with Cuffe Owens

Meghan King talks about her whirlwind marriage to Cuffe Owens. Pic credit: @meghanking/Instagram

Former star of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Meghan King, has managed to stay in the public eye after leaving the show in 2017.

Fans have followed along with the former reality star’s journey through pregnancy, motherhood, divorce, and dating. Meghan is a self-proclaimed open book, and people relate to her in many ways.

Loyal followers of Meghan’s were shocked last year when she married political celebrity and Los Angeles-based attorney, Cuffe Owens, the nephew of President Joe Biden. The couple had only been together for a little over a month when they tied the knot, surprising all of the Bravo fans who knew her.

When Meghan and Cuffe got married on a random Monday, fans were confused, but happy for the couple and hoped that Meghan finally found her forever love, but it was not meant to last very long.

The brand new marriage was on the rocks almost immediately, and they split after only two months, with Meghan eventually filing for an annulment.

At the time, little was known about the ceremony itself, except for the designer fashions worn by the bride and groom. But with the President and First Lady present, one can only assume it was a very interesting day. Now Meghan is spilling a few details about her wedding day.

Meghan King said her wedding to Owens was ‘kind of crazy’

Meghan was a guest on Vanderpump Rules alum Lala Kent’s podcast, Give Them Lala, and she spilled some very interesting details on her wedding day in October 2021.

While she admits it was just a small family wedding, Meghan says the event was anything but small, especially when the President of the United States is one of your guests. She revealed that there were as many guests as there were Secret Service members on hand.

Meghan also revealed that the exits to Cuffe’s parent’s home, where the wedding took place, were shut down and police were at the exits, waiting for the arrival of President Biden. There were even snipers manning the area for protection of the Commander in Chief.

The President surely gave the newlyweds a wedding gift, right? He, and the First Lady, Jill Biden, did give Meghan and Cuffe a crystal bowl with the Presidential seal. Meghan also received a handwritten note from Vice President Kamala Harris. How many other brides can say that?

What is Meghan and Cuffe’s relationship like post-divorce?

Meghan told Lala that she and Cuffe do not even talk to each other after their split and annulment. “Why would [we] talk? There’s no reason to keep it going. It was annulled, so there’s no property to split anything,” Meghan admitted.

Lala was in agreement that there is no point for the two to have any kind of relationship, or even a friendship, saying, “Just call it a day, have a good life.”

Meghan also recently said that she will be keeping her dating life under wraps going forward, after her “embarrassing” marriage and quick split. “I told myself, ‘I’m done putting people in the public eye, putting people on my Instagram. I’m done with that.’”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.