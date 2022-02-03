Meghan King opens up about dating life, says marrying Cuffe Owens was ‘stupid’

Former RHOC star Meghan King. Pic credit: Bravo

Meghan King ended her marriage last month, and she is single and ready to mingle!

The former RHOC star guest-hosted the podcast Two T’s in a Pod with former castmate Tamra Judge, where she was filling in as a guest co-host for Teddi Mellencamp and opened up about life post-split from husband, Cuffe Owens.

She also spoke openly about her marriage to Owens and explained she learned a lot from the short romance and admitted it didn’t even feel like a real marriage.

Meghan talks about the lessons she learned through therapy after her split

Meghan King and Cufee Owens, an attorney based in Los Angeles, made headlines with their whirlwind relationship by making it Instagram official in September. They married only one month later, surprising her fans and social media followers.

Little was known about Owens at the time, and it seems as though he was not ready for Meghan’s very public life. They separated two months later, and there were rumors that Cuffe didn’t realize how much of her personal life Meghan shares with the world and that he wanted a private life with his new family. Meghan has never revealed the reason for the split.

Meghan has said she is working with a therapist to understand her feelings about the short-lived romance. She went on to say that her therapist had helped her realize that her marriage was essentially a three-month dating relationship with a quick start and a quick end. She also noted that it was “stupid” for her to marry him, but she had to own that.

King chalks this up to a lesson learned and is moving on.

This isn’t Meghan’s first time going through a breakup in the public eye

The Bravo world was introduced to King on Real Housewives of Orange County in 2015 when she was married to retired MLB player Jim Edmonds. The show documented their struggle to get pregnant, the birth of their daughter Aspen, and their journey to become pregnant with twins Hart and Hayes. Meghan left the show in 2017 and split from Edmonds in 2019 after allegations of an affair.

Their divorce was messy, and social media heavily focused on the sordid details. Though Meghan was cautious about getting into another relationship, she began dating outdoorsman Christian Schauf. Their romance lasted six months, and they ended on good terms.

Meghan King has said that she will date again, but her main focus will always be on her three children.

Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.