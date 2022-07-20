Meghan King in black bikini is ‘letting it all hang out’

Meghan King shows off her tight body in a sporty black bikini. Pic credit: @meghanking/Instagram

Meghan King was a fan favorite for three seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and viewers loved how she held the other ladies’ feet to the fire, especially Vicki Gunvalson.

Meghan is widely known as the one who exposed Vicki’s ex-boyfriend, Brooks Ayers, and his cancer scam. Brooks had everyone convinced he had cancer and was receiving treatment, and Meghan used her detective skills to prove he was lying.

Fans have said for years that they would love to have Meghan back on Housewives, but she is now located in St. Louis, so it would be almost impossible for her to join a cast.

She does stay very active on social media, posting about life as a single mom, her travels, and she is also a fashion influencer for Amazon. Meghan prides herself on being as authentic as possible in all areas, especially on Instagram, where she shows the good, bad, and ugly of her journey through life.

The mom-of-three recently posted a pic of her in a black bikini, showing one for Instagram, and one in reality. Either way, her body looks amazing in both photos.

She captioned her post, “Instagram (swipe) vs reality. You made it through Monday, let it all hang out.” In the first photo, she has a taut and tight tummy, and in the second, she is natural and letting it “hang out.”

Meghan King shows off her mom bod after three kids

In her photo slides, the former Housewife shows off her bikini and a bucket hat from the San Diego Hat Company.

Meghan also reveals that she plans to get a breast augmentation “after ten years and three babies” and wants to get an appointment with a surgeon soon. Maybe she will even see Dr. Terry Dubrow, husband of her friend and former RHOC co-star, Heather Dubrow.

She was getting tons of love in the comments, with her followers telling her how great she looked and that most didn’t even notice the difference between the photos.

Meghan keeps it real online, even when talking about her ex-husband

When Meghan was starring on RHOC, she was married to ex-MLB player Jim Edmonds. They were married for five years and had three children before Jim’s infidelity led to a divorce. The split was nasty, with mud-slinging on social media.

The former couple still struggles to co-parent their kids, Aspen, 5, and twins Hayes and Hart, 4. Meghan and Jim now strictly communicate using a court-ordered app because she claims Jim won’t even talk to her.

Meghan is also fresh from an annulment from her short marriage to Cuffe Biden Owens, whom she was married to for only two months. She is now rumored to be dating New Orleans-based businessman Trevor Colhoun.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.