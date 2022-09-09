Meghan King gets temporary restraining order against ex-husband Jim Edmonds

Meghan King took legal action against her ex-husband, citing verbal abuse. Pic credit: @meghanking/Instagram

Meghan King, who starred on The Real Housewives of Orange County for three seasons, is taking legal action against her ex-husband, former MLB player, Jim Edmonds.

According to court records, Meghan filed for a temporary restraining order against Jim on June 18, claiming he was verbally abusive towards her. Meghan filed for the order of protection in Missouri, as she currently lives in St. Louis with the three children she shares with Jim.

Very few details are known at this time, as the documents are confidential due to the “high security level” of the situation, and information can only be obtained by either Meghan or Jim.

What is known is that the single mother is claiming that her ex has displayed “frequent and consistent verbal abuse” over text messages, and also through a court-ordered popular co-parenting app called Family Wizard.

According to TMZ, a source close to the situation has indicated that the issue stems from the pick-up/drop-off schedule, which Meghan reportedly claims is not being followed by Jim. A hearing is scheduled for September 19 on whether to make the restraining order permanent.

There have also been reports that Jim is attempting to get this case sealed so that the details do not become available to the public. A rep for Jim has stated, “This request for an order of protection is completely baseless and furthermore makes an absolute mockery of the pain suffered by the millions of women in this country who are legitimate victims of abuse.”

Meghan King and Jim Edmonds have had a turbulent relationship since divorcing

Meghan and Jim’s divorce was finalized in May of 2021, and their disputes have often played out in the public eye.

The couple divorced after five years of marriage, and their marriage was surrounded by allegations of infidelity on Jim’s part with their nanny at the time. After Meghan and Jim split, Jim began dating Kortnie O’Connor, a former friend of Meghan, who the couple had reportedly engaged in a threesome with. Jim and Kortnie are getting married this month.

More recently, Jim accused Meghan of lying about the hypotonic cerebral palsy diagnosis of their 3-year-old son, Hart. Jim claims that Hart does not have cerebral palsy, but does have periventricular leukomalacia, and that Meghan is fabricating his diagnosis for attention.

Jim also publicly blasted Meghan after she and their children, Aspen, 5, and Hart and Hayes, 3, allegedly left the home he owned filthy when they moved out.

Co-parenting has been a struggle for Meghan and Jim

In July, Meghan was a guest on Caroline Stanbury’s podcast, Divorced Not Dead, and admitted that her relationship with Jim was worse than it has ever been, with the interview recorded around the time that the restraining order was filed.

“We have [a worse] relationship than we did when we split up,” Meghan revealed. “It’s horrible. It’s so detrimental for the kids [and] for us as individuals. It sucks.”

“It makes me feel safer because it makes me feel like the verbal abuse will be toned down a little bit more,” Meghan revealed of the co-parenting app, My Family Wizard. “Unfortunately, and shockingly, that’s not always the case, but it does give me a little bit more solace knowing that I have eyes that can be on it.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.