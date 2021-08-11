Megan Potthast talks drama with Andrei Castravet and Elizabeth Potthast

Megan Potthast dishes on Andrei Castravet and Elizabeth Potthast. Pic credit:TLC

Megan Potthast is sharing more details about her feud with Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet. During the Season 6 finale of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Megan’s husband Charlie got into a dramatic fight with Andrei and security had to intervene.

Megan also involved herself in the physical altercation between her husband and Andrei and that didn’t fare too well. Her sister-in-law, Elizabeth, claimed that Megan scratched her during the scuffle but Megan denied doing any such thing. By the end of the night, things had escalated between Megan and her sisters-in-law, and these days they’re not even on speaking terms.

Megan has been sharing details about the family drama on Instagram and most recently she opened up about her relationship with Elizabeth and Andrei.

Megan Potthast talks Andrei Castravet and Elizabeth Potthast

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? cast member answered a few questions from her followers on Instagram. One person asked about Megan and Charlie’s relationship with Libby and Andrei before the show.

“I got them their free American wedding which A took credit for. My best friend was a photographer at the venue and she helped talk the venue into hooking them up. I NEVER even received a thank you,” responded Megan.

As for her relationship with the couple, Megan explained that she has no personal issues with Andrei except for the way he spoke to her family.

She continued, “I never had anything against either one. I didn’t agree with the way he spoke to my family on multiple occasions and I thought asking for 100k was ridiculous but other than that I could care less.”

Megan also answered a few more questions regarding the recent fight between Andrei and her husband Charlie, which played out in the season finale. The dramatic moment occurred after Chuck Potthast arranged a cookout at his house to try and bring his family back together.

However, viewers noticed that Andrei arrived with his own security.

Why did Andrei Castravet have security?

Charlie has been getting most of the blame for starting the fight with Andrei, but it seems Andrei came prepared to fight as well because he had his own security in tow.

And one 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? fan asked Megan about that very thing. “Was he plotting on you two?” asked the person.

“That’s what I’m wondering,” commented Megan. “I didn’t scratch Libby so that was a plan to say I did by her and her sister. Reminds me of my kids trying to say one person did something to get the other one in trouble, lol.”

Do you think Andrei went to the cookout intending to fight Charlie Potthast?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.