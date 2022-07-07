Megan Barton Hanson in nude and red lingerie leaves fans speechless

Megan Barton Hanson attends Radio 1 Teen Awards in London. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Former Love Island UK star Megan Barton Hanson turned up the heat for her fans and followers with a series of sultry images featuring captivating lingerie and provocative poses.

The 28-year-old OnlyFans model not only pushed temperatures higher but also left her admirers in awe, with some even saying they were “speechless” after seeing her latest pics.

It was the latest sizzling post for the Love Islander after a jaw-dropping share earlier in the week with her posing in the tiniest of string bikinis.

Megan Barton Hanson shows off in sultry lingerie

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Megan Barton Hanson blessed her fans with her latest thirst trap featuring a bondage theme as she showed off nude and dark red lingerie.

With her hands behind her head in her first shot, she showed off cleavage as she wore a nude bra with red trim and straps. In addition, she had on pink wrist cuffs as bracelets and a pink leather choker featuring a ring in the center and clasps.

In a second photo, Barton Hanson showed off matching nude panties with red trim and a provocative pose as she bent forward on a bed. With one leg bent to show off her sole, she shoots a seductive look toward the viewer with her hair cascading down her back.

Her lingerie costume included pink belts cinched around her waist and thighs to match her choker and arm bracelets.

A third and final photo in the series was another up-close shot of Barton Hanson with hands behind her head as she gave another stunning pose.

Barton Hanson didn’t provide any captions for her latest photo series behind a heart emoji and a tag for leather luxury lingerie creator MARIEMUR, whom she may have been collaborating with as an online influencer. Based on items available on their website, her look features the Candice Bra and Candice Panties, sold separately.

The sizzling lingerie pics hit Barton Hanson’s IG just days after she’d shared a photo of herself in a skimpy bikini, generating plenty of attention. As of this writing, that post had captured 10,000-plus Likes and numerous comments.

With the above photo, she directed fans to the “link in bio,” which leads to her other websites and content. Among them are her VICE column, Amazon wishlist, and her OnlyFans page, where she regularly shares explicit content with subscribers.

Fans left ‘speechless’ by Barton Hanson’s latest pics

With over 1.6 million followers on the Gram, it’s no surprise that Megan Barton Hanson had a lot of positive feedback on her latest lingerie photo series. As of this writing, the reality TV star and model had received over 7,000 Likes and 60-plus comments from admirers.

Fans showered Barton Hanson with fire and heart emojis or comments, including descriptive words like gorgeous, sexy, hot, and beautiful.

Pic credit: @meganbartonhanson/Instagram

“Wow wow I’m speechless ❤️❤️,” another fan remarked after seeing her IG post.

Pic credit: @meganbartonhanson/Instagram

“Best thing ever to come out of Southend James Locke is [one] lucky man,” yet another individual commented in reaction to the sultry images.

Pic credit: @meganbartonhanson/Instagram

Megan Barton Hanson previously appeared on Season 4 of the revived Love Island dating show in the UK. She and Wes Hanson finished fourth place for their season and eventually broke up.

Among their castmates was Idris Virgo, who went on to appear on MTV’s The Challenge. Other cast members included Kaz Crossley, Georgia Steel, and Sam Bird, who married Challenge star Kailah Casillas.

Over the past year or so, Barton Hanson was with TV star James Lock in an off-and-on relationship. While they’d reportedly split earlier this year, they were spotted together hanging out at Shoreditch’s Commercial Tavern several weeks ago.

According to a Daily Mail report, Barton Hanson and Locke have been exploring new relationships since their split earlier this year.

Love Island UK 8 airs weekly on ITV2 and ITV Hub.