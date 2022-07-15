Megan Barton Hanson in leopard print bikini brings Pamela Anderson comparisons

Megan Barton Hanson at Adwoa Aboah x Revlon – Live Boldly Party at Jack Solomons Club in London. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Megan Barton Hanson is turning the heat up for her fans and followers with another sultry snap.

The 28-year-old is known for her steamy appearance on a season of Love Island UK but has also appeared in dozens of racy pics and videos on her social media, including multiple bikini photos.

Her latest has her showing off a wild leopard-print bikini from the beach in another effort to promote her exclusive content to those interested in seeing racier images.

With over a million followers on social media, it prompted thousands to drop Likes in approval of Barton Hanson’s look in her sizzling bikini shot.

The latest photo share gained a variety of reactions, but most notably were more than a few fans who praised the Love Island UK beauty with comments comparing her to the iconic Pamela Anderson.

Despite Barton Hanson’s age being half that of Anderson, some may feel the image presents a hard-to-ignore likeness.

Megan Barton Hanson sizzles in leopard bikini

On Thursday, Megan Barton Hanson sprung her newest thirst trap on her large Instagram following as she shared a photo of herself rocking a leopard print string bikini. Barton Hanson gives a serious stare toward viewers with one hand tugging down on the middle of her bikini top.

She’s got one hand higher up with a thumb underneath one of her straps. It appears to be a beach scene, but Barton Hanson is the main star of the photo. There are clear blue skies and very little scenery behind her.

The Love Island UK 4 star captioned her photo with “sunshine and good vibes,” and there’s no location given for the image. However, she’s directed fans and followers to the “Link in Bio” in the spot one would typically place a location tag.

Barton Hanson was the latest Love Island UK to share a jaw-dropping photo of herself in a bikini for fans to check out. This past week also saw Love Island UK Season 5’s Maura Higgins flaunt washboard abs in a skimpy white bikini.

Fans see Barton Hanson’s likeness to Pam Anderson

As of this writing, Megan Barton Hanson’s latest photo had tallied over 6,400 Likes and nearly 80 comments, mostly praising the gorgeous shot.

However, a few comments also stood out as they compared Barton Hanson to former Playboy model and Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson.

“You look like Pamela Anderson here,” one individual stated, adding heart-face emojis to show their admiration.

“Pam vibes,” another commenter added to make the comparison.

“Pammy vibes,” yet another individual added into the discussion on Barton Hanson’s photo.

“Going for Pam Anderson look,” a commenter wrote, furthering the case for the comparison.

Based on multiple fans’ comments, the likeness is there, with the 28-year-old Megan Barton Hanson looking very similar to the now 55-year-old iconic actress and model Pamela Anderson. Both women profit from steamy and suggestive images, although the times have changed quite a bit with how that works.

While Anderson rose to fame through her days as a popular Playboy model and actress, Barton Hanson has used reality TV fame to help with other ventures. That includes sharing racy content on OnlyFans, where she can profit greatly. Some creators have reported over $1.5 million in monthly earnings from the platform.

Pam Anderson has built an impressive net worth, with one website estimating $20 million based on her career work. However, Barton Hanson could be close, or on her way there, as the same website listed her amongst the top 10 highest-paid OnlyFans creators.

Love Island UK airs weeknights on ITV2.