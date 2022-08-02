Meg Potthast in red thong bikini for horseback ride

Megan Potthast celebrated her birthday in a thong bikini on horseback. Pic credit: @megpotthast/Instagram

Megan Potthast, the sister-in-law of 90 Day Fiance alum Elizabeth Potthast, celebrated her birthday over the weekend in a thong bikini on horseback.

Both Megan and her husband, Elizabeth’s brother Charlie Potthast, shared the special day together on a date that Charlie appears to have planned.

They got a professional photographer to capture all their unforgettable moments and Megan’s red hot bathing suit.

Megan is a 38-year-old mother of four, and she and Charlie have been together since Megan was in high school after they were introduced by one of Elizabeth’s sisters.

Megan has a bustling OnlyFans account where she sells foot pictures and scenes with Charlie, among other content.

Throughout the time Elizabeth has been in the 90 Day franchise, Megan has appeared as a supporting cast member via Charlie. It was only on Season 6 of Happily Ever After? that Megan had more of a prominent role during the Potthast family brawl.

90 Day Fiance cast member Megan Potthast wears thongs bikini while on horseback

On Instagram, Megan reshared her husband’s post that captured her backside in her red thong bikini as she sat horseback.

Part of Megan’s swimsuit coverup was on and draped over her lower half, although her bright red bikini bottom and some of her behind could be seen through it.

The horses Charlie and Megan were on were in the water, and Charlie appeared in the reshared photo.

Megan made a post of her own commemorating the whole day.

The song “My Boo” played in the background as Megan shared a montage of pictures from the day spent horseback riding with Charlie for her birthday.

In the caption, she wrote, “Birthday wishes came true 🥰😍 Such a great day with my babe @charliepotthast on the sunset horse ride with @floridabeachhorses 🐴. Loved that the horses are rescues and the staff clearly loves what they do and are great at it.”

Megan Potthast is not verified on Instagram

Last week, Elizabeth’s sister Becky Lichtwerch made a snarky video directed at Instagram that slammed and questioned them for not verifying her on Instagram.

Becky noted that her sister Jenn Potthast, Charlie, their dad Chuck, and Megan were all not verified despite being within the 90 Day franchise for seven years.

Becky attested that they met all the requirements and demanded that Instagram give her an explanation.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.