Meet Dawson: Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti share pictures of newborn baby boy

Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti release the first photos of Baby Dawson. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise alums Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti have released their first photos of Baby Dawson Dimitri Haibon.

Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti share five photos of newborn son, Dawson

In Ashley’s post on Instagram, viewers are able to see the very first family photo of Jared, Ashley, and Dawson, as they became a family of three. Ashley held Dawson in the first photo, as he slept with his pacifier, and mom and dad dote on him and smile for the camera.

In the second photo that Ashley posted, Baby Dawson looks like his daddy Jared, as he lays down on a cozy blanket, in a baby blue stocking cap and a red flannel wrap.

The third picture shows Ashley after delivery, holding onto Baby Dawson as he sleeps with his hands to his mouth. Ashley looks gorgeous as she sits up in the hospital bed with that new mom smile and tired eyes.

The fourth picture again shows Dawson sleeping with his blue stocking cap on his head. Those full lips take after his Mama, as he cozies up to her swaddled in his hospital blanket.

The last photo that the couple posted is the proud daddy crouching down by Dawson as he stretches out with an adorable smile on his face. Dawson looks so alert for being a newborn, and he has a full head of dark blond/light brown hair. Both new mom and dad look so proud (and tired) as all brand new parents are and know.

Ashley captioned the photo with a lengthy entry as she states, “Dawson entered the world on a very important day in our family. January 31st is not only my mom’s birthday, but also the day my parents met 44 years ago.”

She went on to say, “We pretty much had the best labor and delivery experience you could ever ask for…I feared it forever and it wasn’t that bad! I will go in-depth on the story eventually.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ashley finished her caption by stating, “Right now we’re enjoying the sleepiest, calmest baby we’ve ever met. Dawson did not get his chill from his parents. He did get his feet from me, his chin from Jared, one of his names from a Leo character, and another one of his names from, well, see Jared’s IG caption. We love him so much and are feeling so blessed!!”

Jared and Ashley pay tribute to Tom Brady

And according to Jared’s IG post, Mr. Dawson got an additional middle name added after Dimitri, in honor of Jared’s favorite (now retired) NFL football player, Tom Brady. See the proud, new dad below as he snuggles his new son.

Welcome to the world, Dawson Dimitri Brady Haibon.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.