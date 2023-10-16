Max on Below Deck Med: Who is the new deckhand?

Deckhand Max Salvador joined Below Deck Med Season 8 amid a lot of chaos and drama with the crew.

Following Ruan Irving leaving after his forged yachting documents were exposed, the deck team was a man down for the first charter.

Luka Brunton stepped up as bosun, leaving a deckhand void that was just filled with Max.

However, it’s not going to be smooth sailing for Max or the rest of the deck crew.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Med spoilers reveal Max struggles with the language barrier, and Lara Du Preez loses patience with him.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Ahead of the drama, it’s time to learn more about the newest Mustique crew member.

Who is deckhand Max Salvador on Below Deck Med?

Max revealed on his Below Deck Med debut that he’s been fired from almost every job he’s had since he was 18.

However, that doesn’t mean he isn’t a qualified yachtie. The deckhand has four years of experience in the yachting industry.

The newbie also admitted that he’s often misunderstood. One reason is his view on yachting. Max sees the industry as a casino: have fun, work hard, make money, and know when to leave.

According to his Bravo bio, Max has worked as a bosun before but has always worked on French yachts. That means working on Below Deck Med was his first non-French yachting job.

When he isn’t working, Max loves to travel. Max’s Instagram feed revealed he was just in Bali for some downtime.

To stay in shape, Max enjoys Muay Thai and has featured some of his workouts on social media.

As for his personal life, Max said he was single on the show. If his relationship status has changed, Max keeps it private because he hasn’t shared anything about a relationship on Instagram.

What can Below Deck Med fans expect from Max Salvador?

Max has just debuted on Below Deck Med Season 8, but it’s easy to see he will clash with Lara. While deckhand Haleigh Gorman, so far, appears to be giving Max a chance.

There’s no question Max and Lara butting heads will be a focal point moving forward. The deck team tension will only add to the already fractured crew because of Tumi Mhlongo and Natalya Scudder fighting.

Other than that, Below Deck Med fans will just have to keep watching to see how Max changes the crew’s dynamic and if he will make it all season long.

What was your first impression of Max?

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.