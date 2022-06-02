Maurissa Gunn wears bright orange and pink for Gemini season

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 star Maurissa Gunn celebrates Gemini season in orange and pink. Pic credit: @maurissagunn/Instagram

Maurissa Gunn graced her social media with a pop of color in her latest post.

With her birthday on June 2, Maurissa celebrated Gemini season.

Maurissa’s orange ensemble and pearly white smile were a big hit with her followers.

Maurissa Gunn flaunts her beauty in orange

Maurissa Gunn looked beautiful and bright in her recent Instagram share.

Accentuating her curves, Maurissa posed in a form-fitting orange dress while sitting on a bench.

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 star completed the look with strappy white heels and colorful tinted sunglasses. Marissa’s curls were on display as she placed her hair up in a cute bun.

Maurissa captioned the post, “Gemini season in full effect.”

Maurissa fans’ took to the comment section to react with lots of fire and heart emojis.

Comments included “Lovely in orange,” “Gorgeous,” and “Beautiful.”

Pic credit: @maurissagunn/Instagram

Maurissa Gunn and her dog Lola match in pink

Maurissa’s post in orange wasn’t her only time commemorating Gemini season.

Recently, Maurissa took to Instagram to share a video of her and her dog Lola matching in pink.

Maurissa wore a pink blazer with big buttons and a white top, while her adorable dog wore a fluffy pink hoodie.

Maurissa channeled Legally Blonde’s Elle Woods in the clip as she mouthed dialogue about “Gemini vegetarians.” Maurissa captioned the post, “Gemini season is the best season, and I think Lola agrees.”

How many followers does Maurissa Gunn have?

Maurissa Gunn’s social media following grew after appearing on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

Initially, Maurissa appeared on The Bachelor Season 24 with Peter Weber, but she didn’t have much chance to make an impression on Peter or viewers as she was eliminated in week one.

After not making it past the first week of The Bachelor, Maurissa managed to make it all the way to the finale of Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

Maurissa entertained a brief relationship with The Bachelorette Season 17 star Connor Brennan before finding a more serious love with The Bachelorette Season 16 star Riley Christian. Riley and Maurissa made history when they got engaged at the end of their season and quickly became a fan favorite couple among Bachelor Nation.

However, Maurissa and Riley eventually split, and while Maurissa wasn’t able to walk away from the franchise with lasting love, she did leave with a large following.

Currently, Maurissa has 283k followers as fans continue to root for her success in life and love.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.