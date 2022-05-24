Maurissa Gunn shows off her curves in bubblegum bikini

Maurissa Gunn sizzles during her Miami vacation. Pic credit: @maurissagunn/Instagram

Maurissa Gunn took Miami by storm during her vacation with friend and Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 costar Deandra Kanu.

While enjoying gorgeous beaches, Maurissa turned up the heat in skin-baring bikinis.

Recently, Maurissa treated friends and followers to a series of shots in a pink bikini that perfectly hugged her curves, and fans loved the saucy shoot.

Maurissa Gunn takes a dip in a bubblegum pink bikini

Maurissa Gunn took to Instagram to share two photos in sizzling pink bikinis.

Her legs were submerged in the ocean water in the photos as she looked off to the side.

She wore a bubblegum pink bikini top and bottoms with silver hoops on the straps and waist.

Maurissa styled the look with a slicked-back braided ponytail and a pair of trendy white sunglasses. Her belly button piercing was visible as she put her toned abs and curves on full display.

Maurissa captioned the post, making an ocean pun, “Seas the day.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Bachelor Nation fans go wild over Maurissa Gunn’s bikini bod

Maurissa received an influx of compliments in her comment section as fans reacted to the photos.

Comments included “Give us a break,” “Well. Damn..” And “Okayyy.”

One commenter added another sea pun, “I like taking the sea-nic route.”

Maurissa replied with yet another pun, “I sea what you did there.”

Pic credit: @maurissagunn/Instagram

One commenter suggested Maurissa resembled reality personality Kim Kardashian, writing, “Omg I thought this was Kim Kardashian at first.”

Another fan admired Maurissa and wrote, “You inspire me to be a healthier version of myself. You are gorgeous!”

Bachelor Nation fans suggest Maurissa Gunn’s bikini photos will make Riley Christian jealous

Maurissa Gunn is seemingly single after her relationship with Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 fiance Riley Christian.

Some fans left comments under Maurissa’s post suggesting Riley would have some major regrets over the end of their relationship after seeing Maurissa in her pink bikini.

A fan commented, “Now THAT outta make Riley jealous!”

Another commenter added, “Maybe the pic may make him think he wishes he was w her.”

Pic credit: @maurissagunn/Instagram

While fans felt confident Riley would be missing Maurissa after seeing her Miami photos, Riley Christian no longer follows Maurissa Gunn on Instagram so it’s possible he won’t see the images.

Regardless, Maurissa appears to be thriving since her split and wowing fans with her figure.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.