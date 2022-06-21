Maurissa Gunn rocks black and white bikini for pool day

Maurissa Gunn glows in a summer bikini by the pool. Pic credit: @maurissagunn/Instagram

Maurissa Gunn knows how to turn heads with her beauty and fashion.

The Bachelor Nation star recently put her toned body on display in a chic bikini.

Maurissa took a splash in the pool to enjoy a summer day over the weekend.

Maurissa Gunn is all smiles for pool day

Maurissa Gunn took to her Instagram stories to share a clip outdoors during a summer day.

Maurissa enthusiastically put a hand up in the air in the filtered video as she smiled at the camera, flashing her pearly whites.

Maurissa sounded on a pink towel with her bikini top and bottoms visible from an upper angel.

The chic white bikini featured delicate black designs and helped to accentuate Maurissa’s curves and toned physique.

Maurissa wrote over the photo “Pool day” with a pink heart emoji.

Maurissa appeared in great spirits as she moved on from ex-fiance Riley Christian.

Riley and Maurissa found love on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 and even had a historic engagement at the end of the season. While many fans were rooting for the couple to go to the distance and make it down the aisle, Riley and Maurissa revealed they had broken up earlier this year.

While Riley and Maurissa weren’t able t find lasting love, they did gain more popularity online.

Bachelor in Paradise boosts Bachelor Nation stars’ popularity

Besides financial benefits, Bachelor in Paradise allows many former franchise members to gain more exposure and build their platform, especially lesser-known members who were sent home early on their respective seasons of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette.

Maurissa Gunn is an example of someone who benefited from appearing on Bachelor in Paradise. She was eliminated in week one of Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, but she made it all the way to the finale on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, where she got engaged to Riley Christian.

While Maurissa and Riley ended up calling off their engagement, Maurissa has now amassed 281k followers.

However, going on Bachelor in Paradise strictly for clout can backfire, as Brendan Morais and Pieper James experienced when their plan to use the show exposure turned them into notorious BIP villains.

It remains to be seen which Bachelor Nation stars will become the favorites and the villains when Bachelor in Paradise returns this fall.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.