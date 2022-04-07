Maurissa Gunn reveals she is looking for love after her split with Riley Christian

Maurissa Gunn says she’s ready to find love! Pic credit: ABC

Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian connected almost instantly on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. Despite criticism from fans after they decided to get intimate following their first date, Maurissa seemed unfazed by the backlash.

At the end of the season, they became the first Black couple in the history of Bachelor in Paradise to get engaged, and fans were happy for them.

However, the couple split less than a year after Riley’s proposal in January of this year. They released a joint statement that they both needed “to work on ourselves.”

Maurissa Gunn has announced that she is ready to find love again

In a recent interview with BachelorNation.com, Maurissa has put it out there that she wants to find love and wants to settle down sooner rather than later. She wants to find someone to spend her life with, and she is open to finding that love right now.

She stated that since it’s been a few months since she and Riley broke up, “I want Bachelor Nation to know that I’m still looking for love. Love is the most important thing to me. I want a husband. Seriously, it sucks!”

Maurissa went on to say, “It really sucks, coming out of an experience where you think everyone is looking for that. Especially when you think you found it, like a ring on your finger and everything.”

Maurissa talked about how she totally believes in the process

She also said that she still believes in the Bachelor franchise and everything they try to do; she also wanted to declare that she will not lose hope in the process or in her own life in finding her one, true love.

During the interview, Maurissa also claimed, “I know this experience can work, but it takes two to make it work.” It sounds like even though she and Riley made a joint announcement about their breakup, maybe one of them was into it more than the other based on what Maurissa said in her interview.

Maurissa and Riley Christian’s Bachelor and Bachelorette history

Maurissa made her debut during Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, but he sent her home during the first rose ceremony, so she never had much of a chance to make an impression.

Riley, on the other hand, first appeared on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette, but he decided to stay for Tayshia Adams after Clare left with Dale Moss after only a few weeks. He made it to Week 9 with Tayshia before she eliminated him and chose Zac Clark as her final red rose recipient.

