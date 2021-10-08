Maurissa Gunn reveals plans to move to New York, Riley Christian is already talking marriage and babies

BIP stars Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian reveal that their near-future plans involve moving in together, a wedding, and having babies. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise stars Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian were one of the three couples on Season 7 to get engaged.

Even though filming for the show wrapped in June, Maurissa and Riley are still together and have only grown closer over time.

During an interview with Glamour, they revealed their plans for the future.

Maurissa shared that she plans on moving to New York to be with Riley as well as all the other items on her to-do list.

“Next I need to get to New York because I’m still living in Atlanta, then wedding,” she told the outlet. “Families—we got to meet the families outside of FaceTime. And then we got a wedding to plan and then babies.”

Even though Maurissa has a lot on her agenda, Riley seems to be on the same page.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This shouldn’t be surprising since Riley shared his “Sunday morning” fantasy on BIP, which caused viewers to fall in love with him even more.

He expressed that “being engaged and having a family is everything that I ever wanted” so naturally he’s ready for “wedding, babies, families, friends, all of this good stuff.”

The engaged couple only recently just came “out of hiding” as they put it, so now it’s time for them to make up for lost time!

Why Riley questioned proposing to Maurissa

After a successful fantasy suite date, Maurissa and Riley seemed ready to go through with the proposal.

However, Riley had whispered in Maurissa’s ear that he wasn’t sure if he was ready to go through with the engagement.

This took both Maurissa and viewers by surprise because of the sweet talks they’ve shared and their strong connection.

He expressed that since getting engaged and starting a family was the most important thing to him, he wanted to be doubly sure that he was ready.

“It was one of those things that it was like, okay, let’s actually stop and make sure you think it through. It was a very short thought process, actually,” he told the outlet of that moment of hesitation.

Fortunately, as viewers know, Riley decided he was ready and that Maurissa was the woman he wanted to have all of that with.

Maurissa and Riley got engaged on Bachelor in Paradise

Maurissa and Riley got engaged on Bachelor in Paradise alongside Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile and Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch.

Most notably, Maurissa and Riley are the first Black couple to ever get engaged on the summer spinoff series.

While other couples broke up and got back together after filming wrapped, these were the only three who stayed together throughout the entire Bachelor in Paradise process.

Some of those couples include Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb and Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs.

It turns out Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 was a big success after all!

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.