Maurissa Gunn dishes on whether she is dating someone since her breakup with Riley Christian

Maurissa Gunn was first seen in the Bachelor Nation franchise as she competed in Season 24 of Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor.

While she was eliminated in Week 1 of that season, she caught the attention of producers and was asked on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

It was there she thought she found who she would spend her life with, as she fell in love and got engaged to fellow contestant, Riley Christian.

However, just months after the show aired, the couple announced they were cutting ties and going their separate ways. There was also a great deal of speculation surrounding the couple and their breakup.

Maurissa Gunn is speaking out about whether she is dating now

In April, Maurissa told BachelorNation.com that she wanted to fall back in love and wanted to get married sooner rather than later.

Recently, she stopped by the podcast Click Bait with Bachelor Nation, where she talked with co-hosts Tia Booth and Natasha Parker.

She revealed, “I have started dating since my breakup. I’m ready. Getting back out there is all you can do, right? What am I gonna do, sit in my house and be depressed all day, every day? Nope, not me. Bye!”

However, Maurissa did tell viewers and the co-hosts that dating seems a lot harder since she was on the show and in the public eye.

She stated, “It’s so much harder to date normally now in the real world after the pace of the show. It’s like if someone tells me I’m pretty, I’m ready to move in together and get married.”

Natasha Parker adds why she agrees with Maurissa

Natasha agreed with Maurissa when Maurissa talked about how to find a pace to move within a relationship and the fact that both parties involved have to be on the same page.

When talking about this with Maurissa, Natasha declared, “If a guy is doing way too much, I’m like, ‘Hold on,’ and if a guy isn’t doing enough, I’m also like, ‘Hold on.’ It’s this constant push-and-pull game.”

Natasha then told Maurissa and her co-host, Tia, that maybe that is why she is still single, because she has struggled with the pace and finding that happy medium with her partner.

She then revealed that she’s “still single for the purposes of this podcast.” Is Natasha hinting at the fact that she may be talking to someone and starting up a new relationship but isn’t ready to share yet with Bachelor Nation?

Bachelor fans wish the best for Maurissa and Natasha as they look to find love.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.