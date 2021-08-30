Maurissa Gunn calls out ‘double standard’ after Bachelor in Paradise fans shame her for Riley Christian hookup

Maurissa calls out Bachelor in Paradise fans for their double standard. Pic credit: ABC

Maurissa Gunn is giving Katie Thurston a run for her money as the most sex-positive Bachelor Nation star. After Bachelor in Paradise viewers took aim at Maurissa for hooking up with Riley on last week’s episode, she’s got a message for the haters.

Last week, Maurissa seemed to lose interest in Connor Brennan after going on a hot date with Riley Christian. The pair were seen making out and possibly more when they moved from the beach to the Boom Boom Room after a very steamy day together.

Bachelor in Paradise fans assumed that the pair have already hooked up based on what was teased on the ABC show and in response, they took aim at Maurissa in the worst way.

The problem that Maurissa and many others seem to have with all the hate that came her way is that no one, or should we say, very few people, had anything to say about Riley’s part in all of this.

Bachelor in Paradise viewers take aim at Maurissa, shame her for hookup

Here is just a sampling of the slut-shaming that Maurissa has endured over the past week.

One tweet took aim at Maurissa, claiming she went from a “forehead kiss” to a meme that said, “Funny how my legs are wide open all of a sudden.”

maurissa after that forehead kiss from riley at the end of the date #bachelorinparadise pic.twitter.com/YZVi5CVHoZ — luann stewart (@evilcousin) August 25, 2021 Another read, “Bachelor in Paradise all these D list guest hosts sure makes the show seem cheaper, tacky and low grade to me. Especially after watching Maurissa who confessed she had never been on a real date has sex with a guy on national TV after going on a date for a couple of hours.”

#BachelorInParadise all these D list guest hosts sure makes the show seem cheaper, tacky, and low grade to me. Especially after watching Maurissa who confessed she had never been on a real date has sex with a guy on national TV after going on a date for a couple of hours. pic.twitter.com/fzIksPYQvO — C Luce (@cb290) August 30, 2021

And another said, “It’s great to like and embrace sex, but Maurissa you said guys don’t take you on dates or treat you well… it’s b/c you go straight for the Boom Boom room. Respect yourself, slow it down, and let men earn you.”

Pic credit: @Duchess_French/Twitter

These comments were tame compared to others that made their way into the comments on Facebook and Instagram.

Maurissa Gunn hits back

Clearly, Maurissa Gunn has heard plenty of Bachelor Nation’s opinions and she even took the time to respond on Saturday.

First off, I do want to say thank you to those who have been showing so much love and support.

“I know the video is all fun and games, but I do think something needs to be clarified. I don’t need to explain what I said, because I said it with conviction,” Maurissa wrote. “However, there are other women that may not be as nonchalant or as indifferent as I am, to handle the kind of criticism that I’ve been receiving, and it’s not okay.”

She continued, calling out the women who have been taking shots at her all week, “To my next point, it’s OK FOR WOMEN TO LIKE SEX! Sex is a 2 person act, so there shouldn’t be a double standard regarding which gender can openly like it, and which gender should be timid about their enjoyment. What’s even harder to believe is that the majority of the negativity and hate is coming from women. It’s already hard enough being a woman in today’s society, so we as women should do everything to lift each other up rather than bring each other down.”

It looks like Maurissa has no problem standing up for herself after all the nastiness that has come her way and made a great point for those who have been tuning in to Bachelor in Paradise.

