Maurissa Gunn and Deandra Kanu show off their style on ‘paradise’ vacation

Maurissa Gunn and Deandra Kanu recently enjoyed a picturesque girls’ trip.

Maurissa and Deandra had enjoyed beaches together before on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, where Deandra left single, and Maurissa got engaged.

Now, both ladies are single and soaking up the sun on their Miami vacation.

Maurissa Gunn and Deandra Kanu take Miami

Deandra Kanu and Maurissa Gunn jetted off to Miami to enjoy life by the beach.

Maurissa took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of the two lounging on the sand in skimpy bikinis and oversized sunglasses.

Deandra waved at the camera as Maurissa wrote, “Wasted no time getting to the beach.”

Seemingly referencing their time on Bachelor in Paradise, Maurissa shared a photo of the scenic ocean and wrote, “Now this is PARADISE.”

Maurissa Gunn and Deandra Kanu have breezy vacay style

Deandra also took to her Instagram stories to give her followers a glimpse of their trip and vacation ensembles.

Deandra strutted amongst palm trees in a black bikini, sheer white pants, and black sunglasses in one photo. For her hair, Deandra returned to the signature blonde box braids she wore when she appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

Maurissa rocked an all-white outfit during one of their Miami outings, and she gave viewers a full view of the fit in a mirror selfie.

Maurissa posed with a hand on her hip as she wore a skin-tight white crop top with a knot in the middle and a matching white mini skirt.

Keeping with the white theme, Maurissa completed the look with white sneakers and white sunglasses. Marissa styled her hair in a trendy top knot and accessorized the look with tiny hoop earrings and a gold necklace.

Maurissa wrote over the photo, “We made it.”

Maurissa later added a pop of color while out by the pool.

Showing some leg, Maurissa posed in a flowing purple dress with a high slit.

Maurissa clearly did not want to be disturbed while enjoying her leisurely trip as she wrote over the photo, “Dnd. I’m on vacay.”

While Deandra and Maurissa ultimately ended up single after appearing on Bachelor in Paradise, they’re still enjoying their own versions of paradise while on the beaches of Miami.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.