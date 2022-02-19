Maurissa Gunn and Deandra Kanu seemingly throw shade at Riley Christian

Maurissa Gunn retweets a message, seemingly calling out her ex, Riley Christian. Pic credit: ABC

The fallout from Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian’s breakup is still unfolding, and now fellow Bachelor in Paradise cast member Deandra Kanu has entered the fray.

Deandra tweeted a cryptic message seemingly criticizing Riley’s recent message about healing, and Maurissa retweeted it.

Deandra Kanu seemingly calls out Riley Christian in a cryptic tweet

Bachelor in Paradise’s Deandra seemed to imply that Riley was at fault for the breakup in her recent tweet.

“It’s not okay by any means to be the catalyst of your own demise and then go onto socials and ask for the publics sympathy,” she wrote. “There are always two sides to a story.”

She released a second tweet stating, “I’m not an inherently messy person, but when I see things in real time and then see someone skew that perception for social media it’s very scary.”

The two tweets came right on the heels of a recent Instagram post Riley made about being broken and struggling to heal after the breakup.

Even more evidence pointing to a connection between the two is Maurissa’s own immediate like and retweet of both messages.

Maurissa Gunn, Riley Christian, and Bachelor friends hint at the reason behind the breakup

Deandra is not the first member of Bachelor Nation to hint that more happened between the pair than the public knows.

Demi Burnett also tweeted that viewers got the breakup “so wrong.” Even Maurissa has only offered glimpses into what may have happened with liking and sharing vague social media posts.

Fans are more confused than ever on what went down between the two to end the historic relationship.

Fans took to the comment section on Instagram to vent their frustration.

“If they have something to say, just say it,” one fan wrote. “No need for all the subtweets.”

“Can they just spill and stop sending all these sub messages…they don’t help anyone,” another commenter wrote.

“If they are not going to say what happened stop tweeting about it,” another user wrote.

The Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn breakup continues to unfold

Both Riley and Maurissa seem to be content to keep the details vague, for the moment at least.

Despite the tweets and posts referencing their past relationship, Maurissa and Riley have maintained their distance from one another.

The drama appears far from over, however, as more Bachelor in Paradise cast members continue to add their input to the story.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.